Mountaintop View 12-27-21. Anderson extended, Hawaii Bowl, Cowboy transfers, contracts, policy updates.

More Mountain West bowl games are happening and of course, basketball is nearing mid-season and conference play. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.
Anderson Extended.
Blake Anderson resurrected the Utah State program after just one season and Utah State recognized the need to prioritize him. This new extension runs through the 2027 season (an additional two years). Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Hawaii did all they could to play, and it still wasn’t enough.
Calvin Turner was willing to add defensive back to the four other positions he was preparing to play. An OL player who spent all season with his arm in a sling was cleared and wanted to play. Scout team players were trying to learn Hawaii schemes in preparation. However, 30 players were out due to Covid. Only 5 OL players were able to play and none of them were starters. More positions were being patched together. It sucks to cancel a game but this was the reality Hawaii was facing.
Wyoming portal woes.
A few MWC teams are unfortunately competing to outdue each other for most players lost in the transfer portal this offseason. Wyoming has seen a flurry of players over the past week and is now up to nine since the end of their bowl game (which still trails Colorado State and Nevada). Head coach Craig Boh. even posted the equivalent of a help wanted add on twitter saying the program will seek a QB in the portal. However, the holes on the offense and needs on the team extend beyond just quarterback.
Tedford contract details
Got Jeff Tedford’s Fresno State contract.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 23, 2021
- Five-year deal
- Starts at $1.55 million, goes up to $1.85m
- Buyout if he leaves before 2025 is $1.5m, unless it’s health-related. (He stepped down last time due to health)
- Buyout if fired is 85% of remaining base salary.
The MWC adjusts their Covid Policy
Adjusted 2021-22 Mountain West COVID-19 Game Cancellation Policy— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 22, 2021
» https://t.co/H6dCEzJmLw pic.twitter.com/AtW4X14ITQ
On the horizon:
- Later today: A new MWC Recruiting Roundup, with the latest news, offers, and interviews.
- Later today: The Recruiting Road So Far: San Diego State
- Later today: Air Force bowl preview
- Later today: The Quick Lanes Bowl
- Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Bowl Edition #2
- Coming Tuesday: The Recruiting Road So Far: San Jose State
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The Top Plays from 2021
- Coming Wednesday: The Recruiting Road So Far: UNLV
Loading comments...