Mountaintop View 12-27-21. Anderson extended, Hawaii Bowl, Cowboy transfers, contracts, policy updates.

Blake Anderson resurrected the Utah State program after just one season and Utah State recognized the need to prioritize him. This new extension runs through the 2027 season (an additional two years). Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Calvin Turner was willing to add defensive back to the four other positions he was preparing to play. An OL player who spent all season with his arm in a sling was cleared and wanted to play. Scout team players were trying to learn Hawaii schemes in preparation. However, 30 players were out due to Covid. Only 5 OL players were able to play and none of them were starters. More positions were being patched together. It sucks to cancel a game but this was the reality Hawaii was facing.

A few MWC teams are unfortunately competing to outdue each other for most players lost in the transfer portal this offseason. Wyoming has seen a flurry of players over the past week and is now up to nine since the end of their bowl game (which still trails Colorado State and Nevada). Head coach Craig Boh. even posted the equivalent of a help wanted add on twitter saying the program will seek a QB in the portal. However, the holes on the offense and needs on the team extend beyond just quarterback.

Tedford contract details

Got Jeff Tedford’s Fresno State contract.



- Five-year deal

- Starts at $1.55 million, goes up to $1.85m

- Buyout if he leaves before 2025 is $1.5m, unless it’s health-related. (He stepped down last time due to health)

- Buyout if fired is 85% of remaining base salary. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 23, 2021

The MWC adjusts their Covid Policy

Adjusted 2021-22 Mountain West COVID-19 Game Cancellation Policy



» https://t.co/H6dCEzJmLw pic.twitter.com/AtW4X14ITQ — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 22, 2021

