2021 Quick Lanes Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Mountain West Football bowl season is here! Check out what is in store for Nevada in the Quick Lanes Bowl!

﻿Monday, December 27th

Nevada vs Western Michigan (9:00 AM MT) | Coverage: ESPN

Betting Odds

Provided by DraftKings: +6 Nevada, 56.5 o/u

Game Previews:

Nevada

What to Watch For:

Wolf Pack: Make sure you have a copy of the roster handy for the game, you will need it. With so many players having entered the transfer portal and a few others opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL, a lot of second or third-string players will be seeing major minutes. Throw in the fact that most of the coaching staff is no longer there and it’s hard to know what to expect from this Nevada team in their bowl game. A lot will be determined in the first few minutes. If the players come out with lots of energy, they came to play. If they look lifeless, expect a long game.

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? Nevada

Western Michigan vote view results 0% Nevada (0 votes)

0% Western Michigan (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.