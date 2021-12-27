MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-27-21. The latest news, offers, and commits.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The early signing period is over and now that we are past the whirlwind of last week, everyone can take a collective sigh of relief. Being back in a dead period, recruiting news is pretty quiet over the holidays.

Even though recruiting calmed down, it was still occurring. Ten offers were handed out, and seven new commitments were made. Specifically, Hawaii had two new verbal pledges, while Air Force picked up three. The Falcons take a turn on the cover photo.

A note about this recruiting cycle:

A note with all of the CFB transfers: Schools can replace up to seven of them with extra recruits in the 2022 signing class, so classes will be bigger. That only applies for players who enter the portal after their school’s fall term or Dec. 15 whichever is earlier. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 9, 2021

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Air Force: 5

Boise State : 5

: 5 Fresno State: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 3

Hawaii: 2

Wyoming: 2

Nevada: 2

San Jose State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today and lasting through January 14th, we are moving into a dead period. This is the most restrictive period in recruiting. Athletes and coaches can have no face-to-face contact of any kind. However, they can still communicate with one another in some forms. The official definition is below:

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 63

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

JUCO DL Taylor Lewis was offered by Colorado State

JUCO DB Dre Greeley was offered by Colorado State

Transfer LB Vann Schield was offered by Colorado State

Transfer LB Marcel Walker was offered by Nevada

2023 DB Aaron Williams was offered by Nevada

JUCO K Ricardo Chavez was offered by SDSU

2025 QB JP Mialovski was offered by SJSU

Transfer WR Isaiah Neyor was offered by Nevada and Utah State

Transfer OL Mac Hollensteiner was offered by Utah State

In-home Visits

Visits

Commits

DE Brody Whitson committed to Air Force

LB Ben Clawson committed to Air Force

LS Ryan Manis committed to Air Force

DE Dean Briski committed to Hawaii

JUCO TE Greyson Morgan committed to Hawaii

JUCO OL Joey Capra committed to Nevada

JUCO DB Jaylan Lawson committed to SJSU

Decommits

