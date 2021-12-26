Nevada Basketball: MWC opener versus San Jose State postponed due to COVID-19 issues in Spartans program

The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team’s Mountain West opener versus the San Jose State Spartans — originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 — has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the San Jose State program, the Spartans announced Sunday.

The situation caused San Jose State to postpone its first three Mountain West contests against Nevada, Utah State (Jan. 1) and UNLV (Jan. 5).

Nevada’s matchup with the Spartans has a possibility of being made up, but due to the Mountain West’s amended rules on COVID-19 policy, conference games that cannot be rescheduled will be ruled a no-contest. Nevada’s now had four of its last six originally-scheduled games either postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Wolf Pack have won five straight, dating back to Nov. 23. Now, their first conference game won’t be until it faces New Mexico in a home bout at Lawlor Events Center on New Year’s Day at 6 p.m. PST on Fox Sports 1.

Here’s the Mountain West’s adjusted rules for the 2021-22 season: