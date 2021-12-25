5 Players to Watch: Quick Lane Bowl

Nevada has been hit with a lot of bad news in the last few weeks. They lost their head coach, many of their best players entered the transfer portal, and their future NFL quarterback Carson Strong declared for the NFL draft and is sitting out the bowl game. With that being said, the Wolf Pack still have a bowl trophy to play for and should be able to get a good look at some of the young talent on their roster. Western Michigan will be playing in their home state and has some talented players on their roster. Let’s look at five players to keep an eye on in this match-up.

1- Toa Taua (Nevada)

Taua loves Nevada football more than any player on the roster. His brother was a dynamic running back and is coaching the team as the interim coach in the bowl game. His numbers haven’t been what he was hoping for this season, but he should be a big part of the Wolf Pack offense in Detroit.

2- Kaleb Eleby (Western Michigan)

Eleby is an accurate quarterback that has carried Western Michigan to a solid season. He completed 63% of his passes while throwing 21 touchdowns to only 5 interceptions. Eleby may have a hard time finding success throwing the ball against a stingy Nevada secondary.

3- Daiyan Henley (Nevada)

Henley is a big linebacker and was one of the best players on the Wolf Pack defense this season. He led the team in tackles and was solid in coverage, finishing the year with 4 interceptions. He should play a big role in slowing down the Bronco offense.

4- Ali Fayad (Western Michigan)

Fayad is a great pass rusher and should be able to feast on a depleted Wolf Pack squad. He finished the season with 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. Fayad should be in for a big day in Detroit.

5- Romeo Doubs (Nevada)

Doubs might be the only player left on this Nevada team that has the ability to take this game over. He can change the game every time he touches the ball. The Wolf Pack would be wise to get Doubs as many touches as possible.

DraftKings odds: -6 Western Michigan, 56.5 o/u

