Mountaintop View 12-24-21

Hawaii backing out of the Hawaii Bowl.
Hawai’i has opted out of the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/X9rqk9ChI3— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) December 24, 2021
Boise State pulls away in final 2 minutes, beats WSU 58-52
Read ESPN’s recap of the Broncos win over the Cougars on the Cougars’ home floor.
New Bulldog Coaching Staff
.@FresnoStateFB @CoachTedford has loaded up his staff with former ‘Dogs …— Robert Kuwada (@rkuwada) December 23, 2021
DC Kevin Coyle
ST John Baxter
DL Jethro Franklin
LB Tim Skipper
DB J.D. Williams
Also
OC Kirby Moore
TE Roman Sapolu
RB James Montgomery
WR Pat McCann
OL still to be filled …
Some Intra Conference Football Movement
Former San Diego State OG Joey Capra will transfer to Nevada. https://t.co/q29RPL1ZAR— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) December 23, 2021
Bronco-Cowboy Schedule Contrast
I asked a few weeks ago which schedule you’d rather have for the long run of the season. Boise State on the left, and Wyoming on the right.— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) December 23, 2021
Wyoming fans wanted 8-0, despite not playing anybody. Broncos took some lumps, but probably won last night because they had been tested. pic.twitter.com/rvlWr7V19G
You decide if this has any merit....agree or disagree with the opinion?
Will the last Cowboy leaving make sure the lights are turned off?
Don’t know what is going in Laramie but the exodus continues....
Wyoming QB Sean Chambers will enter the portal https://t.co/zYP8WUoOZQ— College Fantasy Football (@FBSFantasyFoot) December 23, 2021
