2021 Hawaii Bowl: How To Watch... Now Canceled

Mountain West Football bowl season continues on Christmas Eve! Check out what is in store for Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.

Well not anymore. On Thursday evening, news broke out that Hawaii would not be participating in the Hawaii Bowl. The problem is Memphis has already been in Hawaii and are now without an opponent.

Hawai‘i will not participate in EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl.



“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans.”- Athletics Director David Matlin.



➡️ https://t.co/OxL5Nbbltu pic.twitter.com/oRNm9osiJV — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 24, 2021

The injuries and transfers have been known about for a few weeks. So how big is the covid outbreak? Could the game have been delayed and played in a week? Was not playing the only option?

For those of you who still want to read about the game information while you lament the 2021 Hawaii Bowl, read below for the game thread we put together for today.

﻿Saturday, December 24th

Hawaii vs Memphis (3:00 PM HT) | Coverage: ESPN

Betting Odds

Provided by DraftKings: +8.5 Hawaii, 56 o/u

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Rainbow Warriors: 2021 has been the most turbulent year of Hawaii football’s existence. No, seriously, no hyperbole in that sentiment. Aloha Stadium was condemned back in early 2021, forcing Hawaii to find somewhere else to play. That somewhere else is Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, where the Hawaii Bowl will also be played. Later in the year, Hawaii tragically lost both Colt Brennan and Robert Kekaula. Before playing a down in 2021, this had been a tough year for Hawaii fans. The Warriors are in a bowl game, so it’d be hard to sell this season as a total hardship, but the December drama in the locker room (click the game preview link above for more details) that led to three star players leaving the program has only added to the frustration of 2021. Can Hawaii end things on a positive note against a potent Memphis offense?

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win the 2021 Hawaii Bowl? Hawaii

Memphis vote view results 0% Hawaii (0 votes)

0% Memphis (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.