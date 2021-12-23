Hawaii football will not participate in EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

With a single tweet, Hawaii football dropped a bombshell on the eve of the 2021 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: the Rainbow Warriors will not play, canceling on the Memphis Tigers.

HONOLULU – Due to COVID issues within the program and along with season-ending injuries and transfers, the University of Hawai’i will not be able to participate in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl against Memphis.

“We are disappointed our season has to end this way,” head coach Todd Graham said. “As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk.”

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” said Athletics Director David Matlin. “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week. We want to thank the Memphis Tigers for making the long trip to Hawai’i. We are disappointed we can’t compete on the football field.” The EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 24 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. It was supposed to be UH’s 10th appearance in the game.