Lobos defeat Norfolk State, have game postponed.

The New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team java had an interesting last couple of days. First, they got back into the win column on Tuesday night, defeating the Norfolk State Spartans by a final of 68-54. Then, news came down on Wednesday of a postponement of a future game.

Jaelen House scored 16 points to lead the way for UNM, who is now 7-6 on the season.

“We’re not where we want to be by any means,” head coach Richard Pitino said after the game. “But that looked like a team that’s moving in the right direction.”

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 13 points while Emmanuel Kuac added 11 points and grabbed 9 rebounds for UNM.

Jay Allen-Tovar also sparked the Lobos and ended with 6 points and 10 rebounds.

Takeaways:

The Lobos led wire-to-wire and got some good play from many players outside of House and Mashburn.

That kind of momentum built is huge for New Mexico as they exit out of conference play and jump right into Mountain West Conference play.

The win for UNM was their seventh on the season and that surpasses the six win total that the Lobos had for all of last season.

Right now the Lobos and Colorado State have been postponed. UNM is also scheduled to play Nevada on New Year’s Day.

The Wolfpack have won five games in a row after starting the season 1-4.

Prior to the game it was announced that forward Gethro Muscadin had been dismissed from the team for an unspecified disciplinary reason. Pitino stated in his postgame presser that it was a mutual decision to release Muscadin from the team.

Next up:

The Lobos game with Colorado State has been postponed due to COVID issues with CSU. The Lobos will be looking for a team to replace the Rams for the December 28th contest.