Mountaintop View 12-23-21

We continue to move further into college bowl season, trouble in Wyoming?, and even throw in a baseball story and info on women’s basketball. The links continue. Enjoy!!

Spartan OT headed to East-West Shrine Bowl

BIG TIMER❕



The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @SanJoseStateFB OT Jack Snyder has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @jacksnyder55, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas pic.twitter.com/QQuX8RD0gR — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 22, 2021

(Ex)Cowboys looking for greener pastures

Wyoming QB Levi Williams has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/IncyL8Mi9s — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 22, 2021

Wyoming WR Isaiah Neyor has entered the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He had 878 yards and 12 TDs this season.https://t.co/qjPPlj2m85 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 22, 2021

Nevada’s Baseball Team getting some early recognition!

Stay up-to-date on what is going on in Mountain West Women’s Basketball!

And the Aztecs take the lead!!

Total Wins for MWC Programs Since 2015:



1. San Diego State - 65

2. Boise St - 64

3. Air Force - 51

4. Nevada - 45

4. Utah St - 45

6. Fresno St - 43

7. Hawaii - 42

8. Wyoming - 41

9. Colorado St - 32

10. SJSU - 30

11. New Mexico - 29

12. UNLV - 22 — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) December 22, 2021

