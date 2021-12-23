Mountaintop View 12-23-21

We continue to move further into college bowl season, trouble in Wyoming?, and even throw in a baseball story and info on women’s basketball. The links continue. Enjoy!!
Spartan OT headed to East-West Shrine Bowl
BIG TIMER❕— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 22, 2021
The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @SanJoseStateFB OT Jack Snyder has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @jacksnyder55, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas pic.twitter.com/QQuX8RD0gR
(Ex)Cowboys looking for greener pastures
Wyoming QB Levi Williams has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/IncyL8Mi9s— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 22, 2021
Wyoming WR Isaiah Neyor has entered the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He had 878 yards and 12 TDs this season.https://t.co/qjPPlj2m85— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 22, 2021
Pack placed in Collegiate Baseball’s Top 50 preseason poll
Nevada’s Baseball Team getting some early recognition!
MW WBB Weekly Release - Dec. 21
Stay up-to-date on what is going on in Mountain West Women’s Basketball!
And the Aztecs take the lead!!
Total Wins for MWC Programs Since 2015:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) December 22, 2021
1. San Diego State - 65
2. Boise St - 64
3. Air Force - 51
4. Nevada - 45
4. Utah St - 45
6. Fresno St - 43
7. Hawaii - 42
8. Wyoming - 41
9. Colorado St - 32
10. SJSU - 30
11. New Mexico - 29
12. UNLV - 22
On The Horizon:
Later Today: RWP: Hawaii vs. Memphis: Three things to look for, Prediction
Later Today: The 2022 Recruiting Road So Far: Nevada
