Mountaintop View 12-23-21

Spartan OT headed to Shrine Bowl, Cowboy Exodus, Pack Baseball, MW Women’s BB, Wins since 2015 for MW Football

By RudyEspino
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl - UTSA v San Diego State Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

We continue to move further into college bowl season, trouble in Wyoming?, and even throw in a baseball story and info on women’s basketball. The links continue. Enjoy!!

Spartan OT headed to East-West Shrine Bowl

(Ex)Cowboys looking for greener pastures

Pack placed in Collegiate Baseball’s Top 50 preseason poll

Nevada’s Baseball Team getting some early recognition!

MW WBB Weekly Release - Dec. 21

Stay up-to-date on what is going on in Mountain West Women’s Basketball!

And the Aztecs take the lead!!

