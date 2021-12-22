Mountaintop View 12-22-21

Wolf Pack RB Toa Taua ready for 2021’s ‘Last Dance’ and committed to Nevada for 2022
Not all of Nevada’s key football players jumped ship and swam to Colorado State (one cannot swim to Colorado, but you know what I mean). Check out this article/interview with Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua, who will play in Nevada’s bowl game. Taua has committed to playing for the Wolf Pack in 2022.
UH football looks to start anew at Hawaii Bowl to conclude 2021 season
Hawaii football has been through an emotional mangle this December. Rumors of discontent in the locker room have led to high-profile players transferring out of the program, leaving the Warriors shorthanded. And that’s not even taking COVID into account. Can the Warriors overcome it all to end on a positive note?
‘Ties run deep’: Tyson Degenhart leads Spokane-influenced Boise State against WSU at the Arena
Boise State men’s hoops plays Washington State tonight in a neutral site (kinda) contest against Washington State. The Broncos’ Tyson Degenhart, a breakout true freshman, is returning home to Spokane. Can he spoil the party for the Cougs?
Wyoming football defeats Kent State in the Potato Bowl
Finishing the season with a W! #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/bvuQ3KhgpC— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 22, 2021
Bowl season is awesome
When you order the large fry at Five Guys pic.twitter.com/hQ02shrMiY— Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 22, 2021
2021 Potato Bowl was eventful
Potato Bowl records so far today:— FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) December 21, 2021
Longest pass play: 80 yards Kent St Crum to Cephas ⚡️
Longest Run play: 80 yards Wyo L. Williams
Rushing TD: tied by Wyo L. Williams with 4 #PotatoBowl #BowlSeason
Next up, Snapdragon Stadium
How sweet it is! The Aztecs secure their record 12th victory of the season after defeating UTSA in the @FriscoBowlGame on Tuesday. Looking forward to continuing our winning in our new home next year!#GoAztecs | #JustBeatUTSA pic.twitter.com/fubtCoeo53— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 22, 2021
Welp, expect COVID to play a role in the Hawaii Bowl
On Instagram a short time ago, WR Jonah Panoke said that "16 players out due to COVID outbreak." https://t.co/ZhT94q47vY— Josh Pacheco (@Joshontheradio) December 21, 2021
In response to @HawaiiFootball’s COVID-19 situation, the @HawaiiBowl will have separate team-only functions instead of a joint luau and banquet ahead of Friday’s game #HawaiiFB #StarAdvertiser— Stephen Tsai (@StephenTsai) December 22, 2021
Bob Ross Pistol Pete made me giggle
Which Wyoming version of Pistol Pete are you? pic.twitter.com/B1G4H84Hb4— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 21, 2021
Louder for the people in the back, Richie
There are only 4 conferences nationally in which every team in the league owns a .500 or better record:— Richie Schueler (@RichieSchueler) December 21, 2021
MOUNTAIN WEST
Big 12
Big East
SoCon
The @MW_MBB has crushed it so far this season w/ a 83-36 (.697) non-conference record… good for 5th best win % among all leagues.
Handful of basketball scores from last night:
Tough fight. #GoDogs | #ValleyTough pic.twitter.com/FZyfS6pG1F— Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) December 22, 2021
Heading into the holidays with a W. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/qmN5Pn17mn— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) December 22, 2021
That's a DUBBBB #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/S4yw4s0qQM— USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 22, 2021
