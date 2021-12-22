 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 12-22-21

Bowl results and basketball scores, Toa Taua, Hawaii’s COVID problem, Degenhart profile, and more from yesterday.

By JeremyRodrigues
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Kent State v Wyoming Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images

Wolf Pack RB Toa Taua ready for 2021’s ‘Last Dance’ and committed to Nevada for 2022

Not all of Nevada’s key football players jumped ship and swam to Colorado State (one cannot swim to Colorado, but you know what I mean). Check out this article/interview with Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua, who will play in Nevada’s bowl game. Taua has committed to playing for the Wolf Pack in 2022.

UH football looks to start anew at Hawaii Bowl to conclude 2021 season

Hawaii football has been through an emotional mangle this December. Rumors of discontent in the locker room have led to high-profile players transferring out of the program, leaving the Warriors shorthanded. And that’s not even taking COVID into account. Can the Warriors overcome it all to end on a positive note?

‘Ties run deep’: Tyson Degenhart leads Spokane-influenced Boise State against WSU at the Arena

Boise State men’s hoops plays Washington State tonight in a neutral site (kinda) contest against Washington State. The Broncos’ Tyson Degenhart, a breakout true freshman, is returning home to Spokane. Can he spoil the party for the Cougs?

Wyoming football defeats Kent State in the Potato Bowl

Bowl season is awesome

2021 Potato Bowl was eventful

Next up, Snapdragon Stadium

Welp, expect COVID to play a role in the Hawaii Bowl

Bob Ross Pistol Pete made me giggle

Louder for the people in the back, Richie

Handful of basketball scores from last night:

