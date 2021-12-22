Mountaintop View 12-22-21

Not all of Nevada’s key football players jumped ship and swam to Colorado State (one cannot swim to Colorado, but you know what I mean). Check out this article/interview with Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua, who will play in Nevada’s bowl game. Taua has committed to playing for the Wolf Pack in 2022.

Hawaii football has been through an emotional mangle this December. Rumors of discontent in the locker room have led to high-profile players transferring out of the program, leaving the Warriors shorthanded. And that’s not even taking COVID into account. Can the Warriors overcome it all to end on a positive note?

Boise State men’s hoops plays Washington State tonight in a neutral site (kinda) contest against Washington State. The Broncos’ Tyson Degenhart, a breakout true freshman, is returning home to Spokane. Can he spoil the party for the Cougs?

Wyoming football defeats Kent State in the Potato Bowl

Finishing the season with a W! #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/bvuQ3KhgpC — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 22, 2021

Bowl season is awesome

When you order the large fry at Five Guys pic.twitter.com/hQ02shrMiY — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 22, 2021

2021 Potato Bowl was eventful

Potato Bowl records so far today:



Longest pass play: 80 yards Kent St Crum to Cephas ⚡️



Longest Run play: 80 yards Wyo L. Williams



Rushing TD: tied by Wyo L. Williams with 4 #PotatoBowl #BowlSeason — FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) December 21, 2021

Next up, Snapdragon Stadium

How sweet it is! The Aztecs secure their record 12th victory of the season after defeating UTSA in the @FriscoBowlGame on Tuesday. Looking forward to continuing our winning in our new home next year!#GoAztecs | #JustBeatUTSA pic.twitter.com/fubtCoeo53 — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 22, 2021

Welp, expect COVID to play a role in the Hawaii Bowl

On Instagram a short time ago, WR Jonah Panoke said that "16 players out due to COVID outbreak." https://t.co/ZhT94q47vY — Josh Pacheco (@Joshontheradio) December 21, 2021

In response to @HawaiiFootball’s COVID-19 situation, the @HawaiiBowl will have separate team-only functions instead of a joint luau and banquet ahead of Friday’s game #HawaiiFB #StarAdvertiser — Stephen Tsai (@StephenTsai) December 22, 2021

Bob Ross Pistol Pete made me giggle

Which Wyoming version of Pistol Pete are you? pic.twitter.com/B1G4H84Hb4 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 21, 2021

Louder for the people in the back, Richie

There are only 4 conferences nationally in which every team in the league owns a .500 or better record:



MOUNTAIN WEST

Big 12

Big East

SoCon



The @MW_MBB has crushed it so far this season w/ a 83-36 (.697) non-conference record… good for 5th best win % among all leagues. — Richie Schueler (@RichieSchueler) December 21, 2021

Handful of basketball scores from last night:

Heading into the holidays with a W. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/qmN5Pn17mn — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) December 22, 2021

