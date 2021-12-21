Nevada-Grand Canyon canceled due to COVID-19 issues in GCU program

Tuesday’s game between the Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team and the Grand Canyon Antelopes has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Grand Canyon program, it was announced Tuesday morning.

The Antelopes were with without Sean Miller-Moore in their most recent 49-48 win against San Francisco due to being in the COVID-19 protocol, but nothing else has been released since. The game, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. PST tonight, will not be re-scheduled this season.

The Wolf Pack have had three game canceled this season due to COVID-19 this season, all coming within the last month.

Nevada, now done with its non-conference slate, going 6-4, will begin Mountain West play on the road against the San Jose State Spartans on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8:00 p.m. PST on Fox Sports 1.