Mountaintop View 12-21-21. Group of 5, Constitution, NET, POTW, Rankings

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

There is lots of good stuff in Chris Vannini’s weekly post. How Cincy beating Alabama could change the Group of 5 landscape. He named the LA Bowl as one of the best G5 bowls this year (this was written before the game was played). He praises the move to bring back Tedford but acknowledges the challenges of replacing most of the staff from the past season and what things looked like in 2019 without DeBoer. He is high on SDSU for the future.

Another note of interest that did not appear to be previously discussed: “The MWC’s TV deal goes through 2025-26, and it did not expand in part because it would not get any more media rights money by adding more teams, sources told The Athletic.”

If you want to read all 20 pages, go for it. But it looks like proposed changes to the student-athlete model, what power should be in the hands of the schools vs the NCAA, power differentials for each division of the NCAA, and what things should look like in conferences. If you like legal documents, this one is for you. If you don’t, wait for columns about what it means.

Updated Mountain West NET Rankings

Updated NET Rankings have 3 MW schools in top 50, 6 in the top 100:

19 - Wyoming

27 - Colorado St

44 - Utah St

62 - Fresno St

64 - San Diego St

81 - Boise St

138 - Nevada

182 - UNLV

195 - San Jose St

197 - New Mexico

248 - Air Force — Eric Frandsen (@efrandsen) December 20, 2021

Men’s Basketball POTW

Rams in the Rankings

On the horizon: