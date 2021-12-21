 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 12-21-21. Group of 5, Constitution, NET, POTW, Rankings

By MikeWittmann

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Group of 5 Talk.

There is lots of good stuff in Chris Vannini’s weekly post. How Cincy beating Alabama could change the Group of 5 landscape. He named the LA Bowl as one of the best G5 bowls this year (this was written before the game was played). He praises the move to bring back Tedford but acknowledges the challenges of replacing most of the staff from the past season and what things looked like in 2019 without DeBoer. He is high on SDSU for the future.

Another note of interest that did not appear to be previously discussed: “The MWC’s TV deal goes through 2025-26, and it did not expand in part because it would not get any more media rights money by adding more teams, sources told The Athletic.”

New NCAA Constitution.

If you want to read all 20 pages, go for it. But it looks like proposed changes to the student-athlete model, what power should be in the hands of the schools vs the NCAA, power differentials for each division of the NCAA, and what things should look like in conferences. If you like legal documents, this one is for you. If you don’t, wait for columns about what it means.

Updated Mountain West NET Rankings

Men’s Basketball POTW

Rams in the Rankings

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Bowl Edition
  • Later today: The Recruiting Road So Far: Fresno State
  • Later today: The Potato and Frisco Bowls
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The Different Types of Mountain West Coaches
  • Coming Wednesday: The Recruiting Road So Far: Hawaii
  • Coming Thursday: The Recruiting Road So Far: Nevada

