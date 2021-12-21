 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 Frisco Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

All the info you need for San Diego State’s bowl game.

Mountain West Football bowl season is here! Check out what is in store for San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl!

﻿Tuesday, December 21st

San Diego State vs UTSA (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN

Betting Odds

  • Provided by DraftKings: SDSU is a one-point underdog, 49.5 o/u

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

  • Aztecs: While this is not the bowl game San Diego State was looking to play in, it may end up as one of the better matchups among Mountain West teams during bowl season. The Roadrunners are a ranked team who have had a very successful season behind a balanced offensive attack. The SDSU defense should be up to the task of stopping them, but like always, the game will come down to the Aztec offense. Can they keep the Roadrunner honest with a passing game now that the team is (assumingly) healthy again?

Who Will Win:

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

