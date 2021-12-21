2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Mountain West Football bowl season is here! Check out what is in store for Wyoming in the Potato Bowl!

﻿Tuesday, December 21st

Wyoming vs Kent State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN

Betting Odds

Provided by DraftKings: Wyoming is favored by 3 points, 59 o/u

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Cowboys: Wyoming has been one of the most inconsistent teams in the conference this season. Their defense is as reliable as anything but the bigger question will be whether or not their offense shows up. They went through a period in the season where they did not score an offensive touchdown for over six quarters, but then exploded for 44 points against conference champs Utah State. If Levi Williams can get the passing game going, they have a great chance to win this game handily. If not, it may come down to the wire.

Who Will Win:

