Nevada’s Grant Sherfield named Mountain West player of week

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield was named the Mountain West player of the week after his dominant two-game performance versus Minnesota Duluth and Loyola Marymount, the conference announced Monday.

In those two games last week, Sherfield averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 53.3 percent from the floor, 55.6 percent from 3-point range and 93.8 percent from the charity stripe.

Against Minnesota Duluth, a nationally ranked Division-II program, he was one assist shy of Nevada’s first triple double since 1979. The 6-foot-2 guard finished with 28 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, nine assists — shooting 10-of-16 and 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Against LMU, Sherfield tallied 24 points — 20 in the second half — on 6-of-14 shooting with four assists and two steals.

He has posted five straight 20-point performances, most on the team, after notching just one across the team’s first five games. His recent dominance has coincided with the Pack’s five-game win streak, where it’s beat opponents by an average of 18.4 points.

Sherfield is currently the only player in the nation to be averaging at least 20.0 points and 6.5 assists for the season; he’s also cobbling together 4.8 rebounds, sporting 47.0/40.4/86.7 (58.0 true-shooting percentage) shooting splits.

Sherfield and the Pack close their three-game homestand with Grand Canyon on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 p.m. PST.