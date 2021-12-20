MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-20-21. Post-signing day news and a snapshot of each team.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The early signing period is over and now that we are past the whirlwind of last week, everyone can take a collective sigh of relief. Today’s post will look at all the recruiting news from Thursday on. If you want to look at what occurred on signing day, check out our tracker here.

Even though recruiting calmed down, it was still occurring. Offers were handed out, and some commitments were made. Specifically, Nevada has been active now that it has a head coach in the fold. The Wolf Pack take a turn on the cover photo.

A note about this recruiting cycle:

A note with all of the CFB transfers: Schools can replace up to seven of them with extra recruits in the 2022 signing class, so classes will be bigger.



That only applies for players who enter the portal after their school's fall term or Dec. 15 whichever is earlier.

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Boise State : 5

: 5 Fresno State: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

UNLV: 3

Hawaii: 2

Wyoming: 2

Nevada: 2

San Jose State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today and lasting through January 14th, we are moving into a dead period. This is the most restrictive period in recruiting. Athletes and coaches can have no face-to-face contact of any kind. However, they can still communicate with one another in some forms. The official definition is below:

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents.

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 60

Recruiting Snapshots

Here is a brief look at where each team is at following signing day (All ratings via 247 sports). Also, the number of recruits signed counts transfers (as least as of Sunday), but transfers were not counted in the number of star players.

Air Force:

39 recruits signed

4 3-stars

Boise State:

21 recruits signed

3 4-stars

15 3-stars

Colorado State:

22 recruits signed

1 4 star

9 3-stars

Fresno State:

10 recruits signed

9 3-stars

Hawaii:

9 recruits signed

2 3-stars

Nevada:

4 recruits signed

2 3-stars

New Mexico:

24 recruits signed

2 3-stars

San Diego State:

13 recruits signed

10 3-stars

San Jose State:

17 recruits signed

9 3-stars

UNLV:

10 recruits signed

7 3-stars

Utah State:

8 recruits signed

5 3-stars

Wyoming:

13 recruits signed

5 3-stars

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

QB Brady Denaburg was offered by Air Force

LB Matthew Reddick was offered by Air Force

DE Blazen Lono-Wong was offered by Hawaii

DT Telvis Tuioti was offered by Hawaii

JUCO TE Greyson Morgan was offered by Hawaii

JUCO QB Jake Retzlaff was offered by Hawaii

QB AJ Bianco was offered by Nevada

DB Trejon Williams was offered by Nevada

LB Emar’rion Winston was offered by Nevada

Transfer OL Joey Capra was offered by Nevada

ATH Samuel Scaife IV was offered by SDSU

Transfer DE Deven Lamp was offered by SDSU

WR Cieonta Davis was offered by SJSU

2023 WR Edward Schultz was offered by SJSU

In-home Visits

Visits

Commits

WR Keenan Speer-Johnson committed to Nevada

Transfer TE Mark Redman committed to SDSU

Decommits

