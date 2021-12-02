 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 12-2-21

The plethora of transfers continues, SP+ projection for Saturday’s championship game, and some basketball scores

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Hawaii at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West basketball player of the week A.J. Walker scoring more for Air Force in new role

The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman profiles Air Force’s A.J. Walker, who won Mountain West player of the week earlier this week. Well-earned after a 27-point showing against Denver. Read more about the Falcon guard above.

Hawaii’s starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro announces that he is leaving the program, enters transfer portal

First Jake Haener and Dae Dae Hunter, now Chevan Cordeiro. So far, the new age of the one-time transfer rule isn’t being kind to Mountain West programs. Boise State’s Jack Sears also elected to enter the portal. I hate to say this, but more transfers to come, I think.

Hawaii’s fan base is understandably outraged at the moment.

SP+ projects the Aztecs as the largest victor of the weekend. We shall see

Mountain West men’s hoops results from last night:

Mountain West previews Saturday’s conference championship

Potential blow to the Aztecs. Best wishes to Lamont on a quick recovery

Two Boise State football recruits got a bump to 4-stars in 247 Sports’ postseason evaluations

