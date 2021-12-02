Mountaintop View 12-2-21

Mountain West basketball player of the week A.J. Walker scoring more for Air Force in new role
The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman profiles Air Force’s A.J. Walker, who won Mountain West player of the week earlier this week. Well-earned after a 27-point showing against Denver. Read more about the Falcon guard above.
Hawaii’s starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro announces that he is leaving the program, enters transfer portal
First Jake Haener and Dae Dae Hunter, now Chevan Cordeiro. So far, the new age of the one-time transfer rule isn’t being kind to Mountain West programs. Boise State’s Jack Sears also elected to enter the portal. I hate to say this, but more transfers to come, I think.
Hawaii’s fan base is understandably outraged at the moment.
December 1, 2021
Source: Jake Haener expected to transfer to Washington, barring any issues with the waiver process— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 2, 2021
SP+ projects the Aztecs as the largest victor of the weekend. We shall see
CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK SP+ PROJECTIONS— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 1, 2021
Utah 30, Oregon 29
Okla St 25, Baylor 24*
UGA 30, Bama 23
Cincy 33, UH 20
Michigan 27, Iowa 16
Pitt 36, Wake 30
* SP+ doesn't know BU's QB is hurt
Pretty much no edges to be found unless you want to ride the Utah St roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/7VzvQr1rwx
Mountain West men’s hoops results from last night:
Final. pic.twitter.com/GdnIFl8uYq— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) December 2, 2021
Still UNDEFEATED!! See you Saturday at 2! #TeamTogether @FortCollinsDCJH pic.twitter.com/cXY3K1faTk— Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) December 2, 2021
That's a DUB. #GoDogs | #ValleyTough pic.twitter.com/yJzZ5PoEe1— Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) December 2, 2021
Mountain West previews Saturday’s conference championship
# : @JKurtz_MWN reports on how @USUFootball’s defense has them in a spot to win a MW Championship while @Bridget_Howard8 explains how @AztecFB has come together on offense despite facing adversity this season. pic.twitter.com/MKDzuTEJlC— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 2, 2021
Potential blow to the Aztecs. Best wishes to Lamont on a quick recovery
BREAKING: #Aztecs confirm Lamont Butler has a broken wrist and will not play against Michigan Saturday. The injury happened last night on this big 2-hand jam when he landed awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/LQJC2vRF5Z— Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) December 2, 2021
Two Boise State football recruits got a bump to 4-stars in 247 Sports’ postseason evaluations
Boise State commits RB Ashton Jeanty and Edge/LB Jaydon Virgin both got some good news Tuesday when both their ratings were bumped to up 4-stars by 247Sports..https://t.co/yUKcuupUCu— BroncoCountry.com (@247BoiseState) December 2, 2021
On The Horizon:
Today: MWCConnection 2021 Postseason All-Coach Team
Friday: The MWCConnection 2021 Postseason Top 10 Players
Loading comments...