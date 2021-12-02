Mountaintop View 12-2-21

The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman profiles Air Force’s A.J. Walker, who won Mountain West player of the week earlier this week. Well-earned after a 27-point showing against Denver. Read more about the Falcon guard above.

First Jake Haener and Dae Dae Hunter, now Chevan Cordeiro. So far, the new age of the one-time transfer rule isn’t being kind to Mountain West programs. Boise State’s Jack Sears also elected to enter the portal. I hate to say this, but more transfers to come, I think.

Hawaii’s fan base is understandably outraged at the moment.

Source: Jake Haener expected to transfer to Washington, barring any issues with the waiver process — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 2, 2021

SP+ projects the Aztecs as the largest victor of the weekend. We shall see

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK SP+ PROJECTIONS



Utah 30, Oregon 29

Okla St 25, Baylor 24*

UGA 30, Bama 23

Cincy 33, UH 20

Michigan 27, Iowa 16

Pitt 36, Wake 30



* SP+ doesn't know BU's QB is hurt



Pretty much no edges to be found unless you want to ride the Utah St roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/7VzvQr1rwx — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 1, 2021

Mountain West men’s hoops results from last night:

Mountain West previews Saturday’s conference championship

# : @JKurtz_MWN reports on how @USUFootball’s defense has them in a spot to win a MW Championship while @Bridget_Howard8 explains how @AztecFB has come together on offense despite facing adversity this season. pic.twitter.com/MKDzuTEJlC — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 2, 2021

Potential blow to the Aztecs. Best wishes to Lamont on a quick recovery

BREAKING: #Aztecs confirm Lamont Butler has a broken wrist and will not play against Michigan Saturday. The injury happened last night on this big 2-hand jam when he landed awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/LQJC2vRF5Z — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) December 2, 2021

Two Boise State football recruits got a bump to 4-stars in 247 Sports’ postseason evaluations

Boise State commits RB Ashton Jeanty and Edge/LB Jaydon Virgin both got some good news Tuesday when both their ratings were bumped to up 4-stars by 247Sports..https://t.co/yUKcuupUCu — BroncoCountry.com (@247BoiseState) December 2, 2021

