MWCConnection 2021 Postseason All-Coach Team

Today looks at the All-Coach team. As the name suggests, our team voted on the best coach at each position and listed them all on one team. Some spots were more difficult to identify than others, but we put together a good team nonetheless. Check it out below

For this list, we kept it simple. A head coach, three coordinators and the eight traditional assistants. Many defensive spots have multiple coaches on the DL, LB, or in the secondary, but we listed them all as one spot to attempt to keep it fair. Also, although coordinators weren’t necessarily exempt from being listed a second time as a position coach, our voters didn’t double up on the final results.

Head Coach

Brady Hoke (San Diego State)

Offensive Coordinator

Matt Mumme (Nevada)

Quarterback Coach

Ryan Grubb (Fresno State)

Running Back Coach

Tim Horton (Air Force)

Wide Receiver Coach

Kirby Moore (Fresno State)

Tight End Coach

Cody Booth (Colorado State)

Offensive Line Coach

Steed Lobotzke (Air Force)

Defensive Coordinator

Kurt Mattix (San Diego State)

Defensive Line Coach

Jordan Thomas (San Diego State)

Linebacker Coach

Aaron Bohl (Wyoming)

Secondary Coach

Kane Ioane (Boise State)

Special Teams Coordinator

Stacy Collins (Boise State)

Team Totals:

San Diego State: 3

Air Force: 2

Boise State: 2

Fresno State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Nevada: 1

Wyoming: 1

Notes:

The easy decisions this year were: O and D coordinators, RB, TE, OL, LB, and DB coaches.

The toughest decisions were: head coach, WR, and DL coach.

Cody Booth and Steed Lobotzke were named for the second straight year.

San Jose State suffered quite a drop from last year (5 to 0), an indication of how hard it is to keep good coaches, especially at the G5 level.

Boise State had the special teams coordinator back to back years despite having a brand new coordinator.

This year, SDSU had the biggest coaching total, but the team was more spread out than usual.

Coming tomorrow: The top 10 players of the 2021 season.