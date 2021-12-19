5 Players to Watch: Frisco Bowl

Of all of the Mountain West bowl games, this one might be the most intriguing. San Diego State will travel to Texas to take on UTSA in the Frisco Bowl. Both programs made noise in the College Football Playoff Poll before dropping a game late in the season. Let’s take a look at which players will have the biggest impact on this game.

1- Cameron Thomas (SDSU)

The Mountain West defensive player of the year had a monstrous season. Thomas will wreak havoc in the passing game, finishing the season with 10.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. While Thomas is great at getting to the quarterback, he is also solid in the run game.

2- Sincere McCormick (UTSA)

McCormick was one of the most prolific rushers in the country this year, carrying the ball 299 times for 1479 yards. McCormick is the heart of this Roadrunner offense and they will give him the ball early and often.

3- Greg Bell (SDSU)

Bell’s numbers kind of fell off after a great start to the season. But he should be healthier going into this bowl game and will get the majority of the carries for the Aztecs. Bell finished the season just short of 1,000 yards and should be able to eclipse that mark on Tuesday.

4- Clarence Hicks (UTSA)

Like Thomas, Hicks was a monster at the line of scrimmage for the Roadrunners. Hicks finished with 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. Hicks will be a key factory is getting to the Aztec quarterback.

5- Patrick McMorris (SDSU)

The junior safety was the leading tackler for the Aztecs, finishing the year with 83. He also has a knack for finding the ball, finishing the year with four interceptions. McMorris is a diverse safety, he is strong in both pass coverage and stopping the run.

DraftKings odds: San Diego State is a 2.5 underdog, 49.5 o/u

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Which players will have the biggest impact on this game? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.