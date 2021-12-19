5 Players to Watch: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is played on Boise State’s campus and will host the Wyoming Cowboys and Kent State from the MAC. There is some chilly weather in the forecast, and it could make for an interesting viewership. The team with the better run game should have a decisive advantage. Let’s take a look at five players that should have a major impact on this game.

1- Chad Muma (Wyoming)

The Wyoming linebacker has a bright NFL future ahead of him and he will be looking to impress scouts in this one. Muma is one of the best defensive players in the Mountain West, finishing the season with 129 tackles and 3 interceptions. Muma will play a big role in slowing down the Kent State rushing attack.

2- Dean Clark (Kent State)

I’m not a fan of safeties leading their team in tackles, but Clark is a sure tackler and his 103 tackles show how valuable he can be in stopping opposing rushing attacks. The Golden Flashes will look to slow down a Wyoming defense that relies heavily on their run game.

3- Xazavian Valladay (Wyoming)

Valladay will be looking to break the 1,000-yard mark this Tuesday and is part of a Wyoming rushing attack that will run the ball early and often. Valladay will share carries with Titus Swen, but I expect a big day from the veteran running back.

4- Marquez Cooper (Kent State)

It’s not often that the Cowboys face an opponent with an equal or better rushing attack, but Kent State has been dynamic on the ground. They have three rushers with more than 600 yards, led by Cooper with 1,080. The Golden Flashes will look to establish the running game early and often.

5- Titus Swen (Wyoming)

Swen is lightning to Valladay’s thunder. He finished the season strong, having his best game of the year in a late season upset of Utah State. The Cowboys will need both Swen and Valladay to have a big day if they are going to leave Boise with a win.

DraftKings odds: -3 Wyoming, 59 o/u

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Which players will have the biggest impact on this game? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.