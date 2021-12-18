 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 LA Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

All the info you need for Utah State’s bowl game.

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Mountain West Championship-San Diego State vs Utah State Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West Football bowl season is here! Check out what is in store for Utah State in the LA Bowl!

﻿Saturday, December 18th

Utah State vs Oregon State (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ABC

What to Watch For:

  • Aggies: Utah State has overcome nearly every challenge they have faced this season. They are division champs, conference champs, and now looking to knock off their second PAC-12 team. No one expected them to make it this far. They have done it all behind a quick-scoring, big-play offense and a complete buy-in from the players, who believe in the program, the coaches, and themselves. It will be a tough game, but the Aggies should do what they have done all year: be the more aggressive, more energetic team who gets better as the game goes on.

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

