2021 LA Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Mountain West Football bowl season is here! Check out what is in store for Utah State in the LA Bowl!
Saturday, December 18th
Utah State vs Oregon State (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ABC
Betting Odds
- Provided by DraftKings: +7 Utah State, 67.6 o/u
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
- Aggies: Utah State has overcome nearly every challenge they have faced this season. They are division champs, conference champs, and now looking to knock off their second PAC-12 team. No one expected them to make it this far. They have done it all behind a quick-scoring, big-play offense and a complete buy-in from the players, who believe in the program, the coaches, and themselves. It will be a tough game, but the Aggies should do what they have done all year: be the more aggressive, more energetic team who gets better as the game goes on.
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
-
100%
Utah State
-
0%
Oregon State
Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.
Loading comments...