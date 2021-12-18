 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2021 New Mexico Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

All the info you need for Fresno State’s bowl game.

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: New Mexico at Fresno State Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West Football bowl season is here! Check out what is in store for Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl!

﻿Saturday, December 18th

Fresno State vs UTEP (12:15 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN

Betting Odds

  • Provided by DraftKings: -11.5 Fresno State, 51.5 o/u

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

  • Bulldogs: Fresno State has been on of the most talented teams in the Mountain West this season. They are balanced on both sides of the ball, and have been able to score in bunches, although FSU is prone to some bouts with turnovers. However, head coach Kaleb DeBoer is gone, and the offense is a bit up in the air with star quarterback Jake Haener having already entered the transfer portal and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb departing as well. True freshman Jaylen Henderson is starting at QB, which will be a nice glimpse of the future. But with the unknown factor weighing heavily, it would not be surprising to see the Bulldogs attempt to go run-heavy. Their defense should be able to neutralize the Miners’ rushing attack.

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 100%
    Fresno State
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    UTEP
    (0 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

