Mountaintop View 12-17-21

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl preview and some fun, Bulldog signing class, Ram BB insight, Spartan rising,

By RudyEspino
NCAA Football: Mountain West Championship-San Diego State vs Utah State Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The confluence of college football bowl games starting, Early Football Signing Day, and college basketball continuing and nearing conference play is always a great time of the year! Enjoy the links!

Oregon State vs Utah State: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Pete Fiutak of College Football News lists what it will take for either Utah State or Oregon State to win the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

And some Aggies even got on the Kimmel’s show....

What Fresno State coaches said about Bulldogs signees

Read what Fresno State Director of Player Personnel Albert Garcia says about each of the 10 new Bulldog signees.

Court Report: How unbeaten Colorado State and San Francisco became mid-major Cinderella candidates this season

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports speaks with Ram Head Coach Niko Medved in this article also discussing the San Francisco Dons.

Spartan turnaround

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The 2022 Recruiting Road So Far: Boise State

Later today: The New Mexico Bowl and LA Bowl Game Previews

Tomorrow: 2021 New Mexico Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Tomorrow: 2021 LA Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

