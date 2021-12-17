Mountaintop View 12-17-21

The confluence of college football bowl games starting, Early Football Signing Day, and college basketball continuing and nearing conference play is always a great time of the year! Enjoy the links!

Pete Fiutak of College Football News lists what it will take for either Utah State or Oregon State to win the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

And some Aggies even got on the Kimmel’s show....

Several Utah State players were on Jimmy Kimmel's show last night.https://t.co/LY6RStC6mZ



I interviewed the host about why he wanted to sponsor a bowl game.



"I just think that it’s funny to force the sports media to say your name over and over."https://t.co/kpLY15IN58 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 16, 2021

Read what Fresno State Director of Player Personnel Albert Garcia says about each of the 10 new Bulldog signees.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports speaks with Ram Head Coach Niko Medved in this article also discussing the San Francisco Dons.

Spartan turnaround

Drawing inspiration from #TedLasso... How Tim Miles is turning around the San Jose State program. https://t.co/Oo86iUEfgZ pic.twitter.com/LCNVKJbyfK — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) December 16, 2021

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The 2022 Recruiting Road So Far: Boise State

Later today: The New Mexico Bowl and LA Bowl Game Previews

Tomorrow: 2021 New Mexico Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Tomorrow: 2021 LA Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.