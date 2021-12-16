Mountaintop View 12-16-21

Class of 2022 Signing Day Tracker
We don’t usually plug our own content, but our very own Mike Wittmann puts a ton of effort into Mountain West recruiting. Please give the signing day tracker a read.
Boise State inks 22 recruits
Yes, yes obligatory “stars and rankings don’t matter” comment, but there were some high-profile commitments in the Mountain West this season. Boise State signed three 4-star recruits in running back Ashton Jeanty, linebacker Dishawn Misa, and linebacker Jayden Virgin.
Meet Colorado State’s first recruits under coach Jay Norvell
Jay Norvell’s signing class had several highlights as well, including 4-star athlete Mekhi Fox. Norvell has also been busy completely plundering Nevada’s roster.
Chris Ault weighs in on Jay Norvell leaving for Colorado St., Ken Wilson’s hiring and more
The Nevada legend himself, former football head coach Chris Ault, dishes on the madness of the last week in Nevada Athletics. Give it a read.
USU’s Joyner using NIL opportunity to give back to the community
NIL made national headlines yesterday when superstar recruit Travis Hunter committed to Jackson State, partly as a result of a rumored large $$$ NIL deal. Awesome for Hunter. Not all NIL deals are strictly about money though, as evidenced by USU’s Patrick Joyner. Give the story a read.
Congratulations to Matt and Trey!
Move over Marshall Faulk. The @AztecFB program has another unanimous All-American. With announcement today from American Football Coaches Association, SDSU punter Matt Araiza is first-team pick on all five All-America teams recognized by NCAA. https://t.co/Vo5vXuiwaa— Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) December 15, 2021
For the first time...— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) December 15, 2021
Cordeiro to Cooks? MWC portal warfare continues
Nevada transfer Elijah Cooks is signing with San Jose State today, making him the first Wolf Pack player in the portal not to sign with Colorado State (the Rams have inked nine ex-Nevada players today). Cooks was Nevada's best player in 2019 and has NFL potential.— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 15, 2021
Aggies are primed to perform
.@USUFootball is locked in #ComeWriteYourStory pic.twitter.com/tSKawyfvXq— Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (@LABowlGame) December 15, 2021
Fresno State promotes Moore to OC
Source: Fresno State WR coach Kirby Moore has been promoted to OC/QB coach. He’ll be the play caller for star Fresno QB Jake Haener next year.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 16, 2021
Basketball scores from last night
Tonight was fun!! #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/vCz6ZFGr9G— USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 16, 2021
3 in a row pic.twitter.com/504M9JVTJ4— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) December 16, 2021
