 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 12-16-21

Signing day recap, more football awards, basketball scores, and more from Wednesday.

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Wyoming at Boise State Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Class of 2022 Signing Day Tracker

We don’t usually plug our own content, but our very own Mike Wittmann puts a ton of effort into Mountain West recruiting. Please give the signing day tracker a read.

Boise State inks 22 recruits

Yes, yes obligatory “stars and rankings don’t matter” comment, but there were some high-profile commitments in the Mountain West this season. Boise State signed three 4-star recruits in running back Ashton Jeanty, linebacker Dishawn Misa, and linebacker Jayden Virgin.

Meet Colorado State’s first recruits under coach Jay Norvell

Jay Norvell’s signing class had several highlights as well, including 4-star athlete Mekhi Fox. Norvell has also been busy completely plundering Nevada’s roster.

Chris Ault weighs in on Jay Norvell leaving for Colorado St., Ken Wilson’s hiring and more

The Nevada legend himself, former football head coach Chris Ault, dishes on the madness of the last week in Nevada Athletics. Give it a read.

USU’s Joyner using NIL opportunity to give back to the community

NIL made national headlines yesterday when superstar recruit Travis Hunter committed to Jackson State, partly as a result of a rumored large $$$ NIL deal. Awesome for Hunter. Not all NIL deals are strictly about money though, as evidenced by USU’s Patrick Joyner. Give the story a read.

Congratulations to Matt and Trey!

Cordeiro to Cooks? MWC portal warfare continues

Aggies are primed to perform

Fresno State promotes Moore to OC

Basketball scores from last night

On the Horizon:

Today: 5 Players to Watch: The LA Bowl

Today: 5 Players to Watch: The New Mexico Bowl

Today: The 2022 Recruiting Road So Far: Air Force

Friday: The 2022 Recruiting Road So Far: Boise State

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...