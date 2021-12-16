5 Players to Watch: The New Mexico Bowl

The New Mexico Bowl takes place this Saturday and features the dynamic offense of Fresno State going up against UTEP from Conference USA. Both teams have a bunch of talented players, and here are five that you should be keeping your eye on.

1- Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Haener is one of the best passers in the country and should have a huge day against this UTEP defense. The second team All-Mountain West quarterback will be an early favorite to win MVP honors in this game.

2- Gavin Hardison (UTEP)

I’m not sure if the UTEP quarterback has the talent around him that Haener does, but he has proven to be a reliable passer this season and is a big reason the Miners are bowl eligible.

3- Evan Williams (Fresno State)

Williams is the heart of the Fresno State defense and will be a key factor in stopping both the rushing and passing attacks. He has a knack for finding the ball and is excellent at making tackles in space.

4- Praise Amaewhule (UTEP)

Amaewhule is the best pass rusher on this UTEP defense. The Miners’ best hope at winning this game is getting to Haener early and often. When Fresno State has struggled, it has been because the opposing team has been able to get hits on Haener.

5- Jalen Cropper (Fresno State)

The explosive receiver will be the top target for Haener is this game. I expect Cropper to put up some huge numbers. The Bulldogs might even look to get him involved in the running game.

DraftKings odds: -11.5 Fresno State, 51.5 o/u

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Which players will have the biggest impact on this game? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.