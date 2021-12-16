5 Players to Watch: The LA Bowl

The Los Angeles Bowl is one of the earliest bowl games on the schedule, and it is the top bowl game for the Mountain West. Mountain West champion, Utah State will take on PAC-12 Oregon State in a matchup featuring two exciting offenses. Here are five players that are sure to have a major impact on the game:

1- Deven Thompkins (Utah State)

The first team All-Mountain West receiver put up some video game statistics this year and he is poised to make a major impact in this game. Thompkins finished the regular season with 96 catches for 1589 yards. NFL scouts will have a close eye on Thompkins in this one.

2- BJ Baylor (Oregon State)

Baylor is the most dynamic weapon on the Beaver offense and he is sure to have quite the workload on Saturday. Baylor finished the regular season averaging more than 100 yards per game and six yards per carry. Oregon State will look to establish Baylor early to set up the passing game.

3- Justin Rice (Utah State)

The senior grad transfer has proven to be a huge pickup for the Aggies. Rice was the best player on the Aggie defense and is a phenomenal tackler. He will have a tough task trying to stop BJ Baylor and the Beaver rushing attack.

4- Avery Roberts (Oregon State)

Similar to Rice, Roberts is the heart of the Oregon State defense. He is an excellent tackler and does well in pass coverage when needed. I expect to hear his name called numerous times throughout the game.

5- Logan Bonner (Utah State)

Anderson brought Bonner from Arkansas State with him and the junior quarterback has not let him down. 38 touchdowns to 11 interceptions for Bonner. They will win or lose this game on his arm, as he can also be prone to making some risky throws.

DraftKings odds: Utah State +7, 67.5 o/u

Which players will have the biggest impact on this game? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.