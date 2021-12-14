Mountaintop View 12-14-21. Players of the Week, Rams in Top 25, Aggie bounceback, FB Accolades

We focus on basketball as we await the start of bowl games this weekend but acknowledge MW football players who are still getting post-season accolades. The links continue highlighting by those players that stood out on the hardwood last week. Enjoy!
MW Men’s BB Players of the Week
WATCH: @JKurtz_MWN reveals this week's #MWMBB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 13, 2021
@CSUMBasketball @BroncoSportsMBB pic.twitter.com/mOsiYktLzW
MW Women’s BB Players of the Week
WATCH: MWN's @Bridget_Howard8 is here with this week's #MWWBB Player of the Week honorees. @CSUWBasketball @FresnoStateWBB #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #CSURams | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/eKW5zQd8Y7— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 13, 2021
Colorado State cracks the top 25!!!
The Rams are ranked. @CSUMBasketball is officially in the top 25 https://t.co/ash1khX7GN— Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) December 13, 2021
3 keys to Utah State’s 82-50 win over New Orleans
Read how the Aggies used a quick start to end a two game losing skid.
The Awards Keep Coming In for MW FB Stars!!
The accolades keep on coming for @mcbtrey!— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) December 13, 2021
Trey picked up his seventh - honor today, this time from the @AP‼️
With this one, Trey is assured of being our 5th All-American in program history!
» https://t.co/LrVfny5A3f pic.twitter.com/FfAlKTaBAA
Mr. All-American!— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 13, 2021
Congrats to @GrandmasterDT on being named AP Third-Team All-American!
➡️ https://t.co/ab5ZY2FgpB#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/O1BvFKuesG
On the horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Storylines from 2021
- Later Tuesday evening: Our Signing Day tracker will go live
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Reviewing the MWC 2018 Recruiting Class
- Coming Wednesday: Signing Day!!!
