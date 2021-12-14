Class of 2022 Signing Day Tracker

Signing Day is here once again. Below has each verbal commit listed under their respective team.
Listed for each team are the numbers for confirmed signings. Signings were confirmed primarily through direct conversations with players (I personally spoke with around 180 players), although some were confirmed through their tweets or else other sources. The identity of which players are signing or not signing are purposely not shared with respect to the recruit (meaning if a recruit said they were going to sign and then changed their mind, they won’t be berated on Twitter.
Note: Not every player responded for comment on whether or not they would be signing on Wednesday. Due to this, the numbers reported to be signing only reflect those who have responded. Just because a recruit did not respond doesn’t mean they are or are not intending to sign Wednesday.
Also, it was difficult to get in touch with all the transfers. While they are only counted in the numbers if I had confirmation from them, it is safe to assume they will sign Wednesday and enroll for spring semester.
Check back continuously for updates Wednesday and beyond.
Air Force
It’s important to remember for this program, just because it hasn’t been reported that a player signed doesn’t necessarily mean they did not sign.
The only statement Air Force can release today. So any players signing today is seen through their Twitter account or verbal confirmation.
Although there is always the possibility some signees were missed, there are 45 confirmed signings.
18 players signing Wednesday (or Thursday)
10 players not signing Wednesday
0 players will enroll in January (aren’t allowed to enroll early)
17 players did not respond
- QB Kemper Hodges
- RB Kaden Cloud
- RB Samari Howard
- RB Daniel Jupiter
- RB Jordan Scarbrough
- RB Jamar Price
- WR Chedon James
- WR Dylan Evans
- WR Tristan Wiley
- TE Chidubem Lebechi
- TE Jeremiah Joseph Bwire
- TE Bruin Fleischmann
- TE Michael Bunyan
- TE Cody Ahola
- OL Ridge Brewington
- OL Chance Reid
- OL Ty Pitts
- OL Luke Sudul
- OL Carson Williams
- OL Rudy Varela
- OL Trevor Tate
- OL Jace Sutulovich
- OL Alec Falk
- OL Jeremiah Jackson
- OL Jayson Montogmery-Scott
- OL Bobby Piland
- DT Caden Camese
- DL Beau Edwards
- DL Jayden Oquendo
- DE Luke Meyer
- DE Jackson Adams
- LB Kurt Chesney
- LB Tyler Stevens
- LB Sam Wenaas
- LB Zach Juckel
- LB Elijah Manning
- DB Kendall Newsom
- DB Troy Collard
- DB KJ Truehill
- DB Nick Flegler
- DB Stephen Nnadozie
- DB Samuel Gbatu
- DB Jaris McIntosh
- DB Devin Dunn
- ATH Aiden Lal
Info has been hard to gather for the Falcons, as their policy doesn’t allow them to publicly talk about recruits until they arrive on campus during the summer.
Boise State
19 players signing Wednesday
0 players not signing Wednesday
8 players will enroll in January
1 player did not respond
- QB Maddux Madsen
- RB Ashton Jeanty
- WR Zamondre Merriweather
- TE Austin Terry
- OL Kage Casey
- OL Roger Carreon
- OL Hall Schmidt
- OL Tyson Molio’o
- Transfer OL Cade Beresford
- DL JJ Talo
- JUCO DE Cortez Hogans
- JUCO DE Deven Wright
- LB Dishawn Misa
- LB Jayden Virgin
- LB Jake Ripp
- LB Gavin Hambrick
- Transfer LB George Tarlas
- DB Keenan McCaddy
- DB Dionte Thornton
- P James Ferguson SIGNED
Colorado State
8 players signing Wednesday
5 players not signing Wednesday
3 players will enroll in January
10 players did not respond
- QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi
- Transfer QB Clay Millen
- Transfer RB Avery Morrow
- WR Ky Oday
- WR Dorion McGarity
- WR Justus Ross-Simmons
- WR Louis Brown
- WR Jordan Williams
- TE Jade Arroyo
- OL Nick Ciaffoni
- OL Aaron Karas
- OL Aubrey Scott
- Transfer OL Trevyn Heil
- Transfer OL Gray Davis
- Transfer OL Dontae Keys
- DL Travis Bates
- LB Cooper Walton
- LB Marshon Oxley
- Transfer LB Peter Montini
- DB Bryce Johnson
- DB Dontay Johnson
- DB Corey Lambert
- DB Brannan Mannix
Fresno State
7 players signing Wednesday
1 player not signing Wednesday
0 players will enroll in January
3 players did not respond
- JUCO QB Alaka’i Yuen
- WR Nathan Acevedo
- WR Jalen Moss
- OL Nate Maier
- OL Marcus Simien
- DE Jahzon Jacks
- DE Miles Bailey
- LB Tim Thomas
- DB Jayden Davis
- DB Jamarion Briggs
- DB Simeon Harris
Hawaii
7 players signing Wednesday
1 player not signing Wednesday
3 players will enroll in January
1 player did not respond
- QB AJ Bianco
- RB Tylan Hines
- OL Ethan Spencer
- DL Malachi Finau
- JUCO LB Noah Kema
- DB Kona Moore
- JUCO DB Cam Bell
- Transfer DB Chigozie Anusiem
- Transfer DB Virdel Edwards
Nevada
3 players signing Wednesday
2 players not signing Wednesday
0 players will enroll in January
3 players did not respond
- RB Christopher Smalley
- WR Tyler Clark
- DT Kendall Williams
- DL Zack Mercado
- DE Ike Nnakenyi
- LB Stone Combs
- DB Charles McQueen
- ATH Amier Boyd
New Mexico
13 players signing Wednesday
4 players not signing Wednesday
3 players will enroll in January
5 players did not respond
- QB Jahmar Sanders
- RB Zach Vigil
- RB Aami Cargo
- RB Myron Carter
- WR Tristan White
- WR Reggie Givhan
- JUCO TE Will Dennis
- OL Cayden Romero
- OL Joshua Lane
- JUCO OL JC Davis
- Transfer OL Collin James
- DL David Rowaiye
- DE Sean DuBose Jr
- Transfer DE Tyler Kiehne
- LB Hunter Haemker
- LB Marquis Jones
- DB Zach Morris
- DB Bryson Tayler
- DB Max Elkman
- DB Adari Haulcy
- DB Kalen Woods
- K Luke Drzewiecki
San Diego State
10 players signing Wednesday
1 player not signing Wednesday
3 players will enroll in January
6 players did not respond
- QB Liumotumotua’anaileafi Aumavae
- QB Kyle Crum
- RB Hassan Mahasin
- RB Sheldon Canley
- WR Jacoby Kelly
- TE Jordan Morris
- TE Logan Tanner
- OL Drew Azzopardi
- OL Laakea Kapoi
- OL Rambo Mageo
- DE Ryan Henderson
- LB Trey White
- Transfer LB Cooper McDonald
- DB Joshua Hunter
- DB Max Garrison
- DB Chris Johnson
- DB Eric Butler
San Jose State
12 players signing Wednesday
0 players not signing Wednesday
2 players will enroll in January
1 player did not respond
- QB Tyler Voss
- Transfer QB Chevan Cordeiro
- RB Jakob Galloway
- RB Viliami Teu
- WR Kejuan Bullard
- OL Jake Steele
- OL Denaris DeRosa
- OL Uluakinofo Taliauli
- Transfer OL Bryce Petersen
- Transfer OL James McNorton
- LB Justin Eklund
- LB Damonie Perkins
- LB Justin Stearns
UNLV
6 players signing Wednesday
0 players not signing Wednesday
3 players will enroll in January
6 players did not respond
- QB Jayden Maiava
- WR Randy Masters
- JUCO WR Jeffrey Weimer
- OL Noah McKinney
- Transfer OL Cobe Bryant
- JUCO DL Darius Johnson
- DE Fisher Camac
- JUCO DE Isaiah Sayles
- LB Tanner Salisbury
- Transfer LB Isaiah Johnson
- JUCO LB Fred Thompkins
- DB Anthony Costanzo
Utah State
11 players signing Wednesday
2 players not signing Wednesday
3 players will enroll in January
11 players did not respond
- QB Bishop Davenport
- QB Chase Tuatagaloa
- RB Robert Briggs
- WR Jett Soloman
- JUCO WR Taylor Larsen
- OL Bryce Radford
- OL James Aloisio
- OL Weylin Lapuaho
- OL Kauasi Hansen
- OL Teague Andersen
- OL Sione Tavo Motuapuaka
- DL Adam Tomczyk
- LB Maximus Maikui
- LB Joshua Williams
- LB Max Alford
- LB Isaac Hawkins
- LB Kao Hansen
- LB Ryker Lotulelei
- DB Ken Moore
- DB Mapa Vaenuku
- DB Paul Fitzgerald
- DB Jordan Drew
- DB Saco Alofipo
- JUCO DB Kobe Hylton
Wyoming
11 players signing Wednesday
0 players not signing Wednesday
0 players will enroll in January
0 players did not respond
- QB Caden Becker
- RB LJ Richardson
- WR Caleb Merritt
- WR Charlie Ceenen
- TE Isaac Schoen
- OL Rex Johnsen
- OL Mykel Janise
- DB Josh Dixon
- DB Koa Mcintyre
- DB Malique Singleton
- DT Jaden Williams
