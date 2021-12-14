Class of 2022 Signing Day Tracker

Signing Day is here once again. Below has each verbal commit listed under their respective team.

Listed for each team are the numbers for confirmed signings. Signings were confirmed primarily through direct conversations with players (I personally spoke with around 180 players), although some were confirmed through their tweets or else other sources. The identity of which players are signing or not signing are purposely not shared with respect to the recruit (meaning if a recruit said they were going to sign and then changed their mind, they won’t be berated on Twitter.

Note: Not every player responded for comment on whether or not they would be signing on Wednesday. Due to this, the numbers reported to be signing only reflect those who have responded. Just because a recruit did not respond doesn’t mean they are or are not intending to sign Wednesday.

Also, it was difficult to get in touch with all the transfers. While they are only counted in the numbers if I had confirmation from them, it is safe to assume they will sign Wednesday and enroll for spring semester.

Check back continuously for updates Wednesday and beyond.

Air Force

It’s important to remember for this program, just because it hasn’t been reported that a player signed doesn’t necessarily mean they did not sign.

The only statement Air Force can release today. So any players signing today is seen through their Twitter account or verbal confirmation.

Although there is always the possibility some signees were missed, there are 45 confirmed signings.

18 players signing Wednesday (or Thursday)

10 players not signing Wednesday

0 players will enroll in January (aren’t allowed to enroll early)

17 players did not respond

QB Kemper Hodges

RB Kaden Cloud

RB Samari Howard

RB Daniel Jupiter

RB Jordan Scarbrough

RB Jamar Price

WR Chedon James

WR Dylan Evans

WR Tristan Wiley

TE Chidubem Lebechi

TE Jeremiah Joseph Bwire

TE Bruin Fleischmann

TE Michael Bunyan

TE Cody Ahola

OL Ridge Brewington

OL Chance Reid

OL Ty Pitts

OL Luke Sudul

OL Carson Williams

OL Rudy Varela

OL Trevor Tate

OL Jace Sutulovich

OL Alec Falk

OL Jeremiah Jackson

OL Jayson Montogmery-Scott

OL Bobby Piland

DT Caden Camese

DL Beau Edwards

DL Jayden Oquendo

DE Luke Meyer

DE Jackson Adams

LB Kurt Chesney

LB Tyler Stevens

LB Sam Wenaas

LB Zach Juckel

LB Elijah Manning

DB Kendall Newsom

DB Troy Collard

DB KJ Truehill

DB Nick Flegler

DB Stephen Nnadozie

DB Samuel Gbatu

DB Jaris McIntosh

DB Devin Dunn

ATH Aiden Lal

Info has been hard to gather for the Falcons, as their policy doesn’t allow them to publicly talk about recruits until they arrive on campus during the summer.

Boise State

19 players signing Wednesday

0 players not signing Wednesday

8 players will enroll in January

1 player did not respond

QB Maddux Madsen

RB Ashton Jeanty

WR Zamondre Merriweather

TE Austin Terry

OL Kage Casey

OL Roger Carreon

OL Hall Schmidt

OL Tyson Molio’o

Transfer OL Cade Beresford

DL JJ Talo

JUCO DE Cortez Hogans

JUCO DE Deven Wright

LB Dishawn Misa

LB Jayden Virgin

LB Jake Ripp

LB Gavin Hambrick

Transfer LB George Tarlas

DB Keenan McCaddy

DB Dionte Thornton

P James Ferguson SIGNED

Colorado State

8 players signing Wednesday

5 players not signing Wednesday

3 players will enroll in January

10 players did not respond

QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi

Transfer QB Clay Millen

Transfer RB Avery Morrow

WR Ky Oday

WR Dorion McGarity

WR Justus Ross-Simmons

WR Louis Brown

WR Jordan Williams

TE Jade Arroyo

OL Nick Ciaffoni

OL Aaron Karas

OL Aubrey Scott

Transfer OL Trevyn Heil

Transfer OL Gray Davis

Transfer OL Dontae Keys

DL Travis Bates

LB Cooper Walton

LB Marshon Oxley

Transfer LB Peter Montini

DB Bryce Johnson

DB Dontay Johnson

DB Corey Lambert

DB Brannan Mannix

Fresno State

7 players signing Wednesday

1 player not signing Wednesday

0 players will enroll in January

3 players did not respond

JUCO QB Alaka’i Yuen

WR Nathan Acevedo

WR Jalen Moss

OL Nate Maier

OL Marcus Simien

DE Jahzon Jacks

DE Miles Bailey

LB Tim Thomas

DB Jayden Davis

DB Jamarion Briggs

DB Simeon Harris

Hawaii

7 players signing Wednesday

1 player not signing Wednesday

3 players will enroll in January

1 player did not respond

QB AJ Bianco

RB Tylan Hines

OL Ethan Spencer

DL Malachi Finau

JUCO LB Noah Kema

DB Kona Moore

JUCO DB Cam Bell

Transfer DB Chigozie Anusiem

Transfer DB Virdel Edwards

Nevada

3 players signing Wednesday

2 players not signing Wednesday

0 players will enroll in January

3 players did not respond

RB Christopher Smalley

WR Tyler Clark

DT Kendall Williams

DL Zack Mercado

DE Ike Nnakenyi

LB Stone Combs

DB Charles McQueen

ATH Amier Boyd

New Mexico

13 players signing Wednesday

4 players not signing Wednesday

3 players will enroll in January

5 players did not respond

QB Jahmar Sanders

RB Zach Vigil

RB Aami Cargo

RB Myron Carter

WR Tristan White

WR Reggie Givhan

JUCO TE Will Dennis

OL Cayden Romero

OL Joshua Lane

JUCO OL JC Davis

Transfer OL Collin James

DL David Rowaiye

DE Sean DuBose Jr

Transfer DE Tyler Kiehne

LB Hunter Haemker

LB Marquis Jones

DB Zach Morris

DB Bryson Tayler

DB Max Elkman

DB Adari Haulcy

DB Kalen Woods

K Luke Drzewiecki

San Diego State

10 players signing Wednesday

1 player not signing Wednesday

3 players will enroll in January

6 players did not respond

QB Liumotumotua’anaileafi Aumavae

QB Kyle Crum

RB Hassan Mahasin

RB Sheldon Canley

WR Jacoby Kelly

TE Jordan Morris

TE Logan Tanner

OL Drew Azzopardi

OL Laakea Kapoi

OL Rambo Mageo

DE Ryan Henderson

LB Trey White

Transfer LB Cooper McDonald

DB Joshua Hunter

DB Max Garrison

DB Chris Johnson

DB Eric Butler

San Jose State

12 players signing Wednesday

0 players not signing Wednesday

2 players will enroll in January

1 player did not respond

QB Tyler Voss

Transfer QB Chevan Cordeiro

RB Jakob Galloway

RB Viliami Teu

WR Kejuan Bullard

OL Jake Steele

OL Denaris DeRosa

OL Uluakinofo Taliauli

Transfer OL Bryce Petersen

Transfer OL James McNorton

LB Justin Eklund

LB Damonie Perkins

LB Justin Stearns

UNLV

6 players signing Wednesday

0 players not signing Wednesday

3 players will enroll in January

6 players did not respond

WR Randy Masters

JUCO WR Jeffrey Weimer

OL Noah McKinney

Transfer OL Cobe Bryant

JUCO DL Darius Johnson

DE Fisher Camac

JUCO DE Isaiah Sayles

LB Tanner Salisbury

Transfer LB Isaiah Johnson

JUCO LB Fred Thompkins

DB Anthony Costanzo

Utah State

11 players signing Wednesday

2 players not signing Wednesday

3 players will enroll in January

11 players did not respond

QB Bishop Davenport

QB Chase Tuatagaloa

RB Robert Briggs

WR Jett Soloman

JUCO WR Taylor Larsen

OL Bryce Radford

OL James Aloisio

OL Weylin Lapuaho

OL Kauasi Hansen

OL Teague Andersen

OL Sione Tavo Motuapuaka

DL Adam Tomczyk

LB Maximus Maikui

LB Joshua Williams

LB Max Alford

LB Isaac Hawkins

LB Kao Hansen

LB Ryker Lotulelei

DB Ken Moore

DB Mapa Vaenuku

DB Paul Fitzgerald

DB Jordan Drew

DB Saco Alofipo

JUCO DB Kobe Hylton

Wyoming

11 players signing Wednesday

0 players not signing Wednesday

0 players will enroll in January

0 players did not respond

QB Caden Becker

RB LJ Richardson

WR Caleb Merritt

WR Charlie Ceenen

TE Isaac Schoen

OL Rex Johnsen

OL Mykel Janise

DB Josh Dixon

DB Koa Mcintyre

DB Malique Singleton

DT Jaden Williams

