Mountaintop View 12-13-21. Wilson dreaming, Tedford scheming, Araiza & McBride win awards, Rebels champs.

Ken Wilson has been a part of the Nevada football program for 23 years and now he gets to add to that total after being named the newest Nevada head football coach. Wilson said this is a dream come true for him and his family and his ties to the program suggest just that. He was hired in 1989 and spent 19 years with the program. He then left for the PAC-12 to gain new experience and returns back to his adoptive home. Wilson has a tall task on his hands to develop the program.

In his return to Fresno State, Coach Tedford laid out a number of things he wants to accomplish. First and foremost is hiring a coaching staff and hitting the recruiting trail full force with only a few days before the early signing period. The Bulldogs hosted a bunch of visitors over the weekend, which is helpful. As far as coaches, Tedford said a number of coaches have already reached out indicating they want to work for him. He said he will consider potential candidates’ philosophies and how they align with his own. He also made it clear he is excited to get back into coaching.

Matt Araiza made history last week when he became the first San Diego State player to win a major national award. He beat out others to capture the Ray Guy award, given to the top punter in the nation. He credited his success to his teammates, even though he statistically had the best season for a punter in college football history.

First of all, watch this link. When he found out from his family, he broke down with emotion. All of his hard work paid off and he is now officially the best TE in college football. He is the second Ram to win a major college football award, following Greg Myers, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back in 1995. McBride blew his competition away in almost every stat this season.

Rebels win the Volleyball Championship!

