MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-13-21. ALL the last-minute recruiting news.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
The recruiting cycle is in full force in the last weekend before early signing day. Teams spent the week visiting players in their homes, handing out offers, and hosting visitors on campus in hopes to gain last-minute commitments. New coaching staffs like Colorado State (formerly Nevada) spent a lot of energy trying to rebuild their class on the fly, while others had a harder time. Others are getting an early start on the 2023 recruiting cycle.
For this week, a ton of recruiting news was happening. Our count shows at least 43 offers, 31 official visitors. 20 new verbal commits, and 14 players who decommitted from schools. A number of programs has big weekends. UNLV and Utah State hosted a slew of visitors. Colorado State had a number of players commit but they also had a number of players decommit. However, it was Boise State who emerged having the biggest week. They secured a commitment from a four-star athlete, as well as one other player. The Broncos take a turn on the cover photo.
A note about this recruiting cycle:
A note with all of the CFB transfers: Schools can replace up to seven of them with extra recruits in the 2022 signing class, so classes will be bigger.
That only applies for players who enter the portal after their school's fall term or Dec. 15 whichever is earlier.
Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:
- Utah State: 6
- Boise State: 5
- Fresno State: 5
- New Mexico: 5
- San Diego State: 5
- Air Force: 4
- UNLV: 3
- Hawaii: 2
- Wyoming: 2
- Nevada: 2
- San Jose State: 2
- Colorado State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
Starting today and lasting through January 14th, we are moving into a dead period. This is the most restrictive period in recruiting. Athletes and coaches can have no face-to-face contact of any kind. However, they can still communicate with one another in some forms. The official definition is below:
Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!
Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when
- You can take official/unofficial visits
- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits
- Coaches can make home visits
Recruiting dead periods
The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.
While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 45
Visit Recap:
Commitment Spotlight:
OL Alec Falk (Air Force)
“I committed was that I felt very wanted at Air Force. The coaches were constantly checking up on me and were actively trying to make me feel special. Another reason is that I really like the coaches there. All of the coaches I’ve talked with have been great guys and know a lot about the game and what they coach. Air Force is also obviously a very good program and wins a lot of games and I think competing for the commander in chief trophy is pretty cool and getting an opportunity to visit the White House. They go to bowl games every year and are consistently one of the top teams in the MWC. There are many other reasons but the last main reason is that I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself, and bigger than football, and the opportunity to serve my country was important to me. I’ve also grown up around Air Force and its culture since my dad played football there. I think it will be a cool legacy to start and the amount of support I have going there is very helpful and makes me feel great.”
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- WR Ben Ferguson was offered by Air Force
- LB Griffin Miller was offered by Air Force
- DB DJ Hill-Smith was offered by Air Force
- DB Tre Tate was offered by Air Force
- WR Prince Strachan was offered by Boise State
- K Chase Meyer was offered by Colorado State
- WR Louis Brown was offered by Colorado State
- WR Justus Ross-Simmons was offered by Colorado State
- QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was offered by Colorado State
- Transfer OL Trevyn Heil was offered by Colorado State
- Transfer LB Daiyan Henley was offered by Colorado State
- Transfer DT Teivis Tuioti was offered by Colorado State
- Transfer OL Gray Davis was offered by Colorado State
- 2023 OL Derek Thompson was offered by Colorado State
- 2023 WR/DB Mikey Matthews was offered by Colorado State
- 2023 OL/DL Ryan Silver was offered by Colorado State
- 2023 OL/DL Nathan Pritchard was offered by Colorado State
- 2023 OL Landen Hatchett was offered by Colorado State
- 2023 ATH Jamari Johnson was offered by Colorado State and SJSU
- 2023 DB Jaden Hunt was offered by Fresno State
- 2024 QB Myles Jackson was offered by Fresno State
- DL Malachi Finau was offered by Hawaii
- JUCO DB Cortez Eatman was offered by Hawaii
- Transfer OL Willie Tyler was offered by Hawaii
- Transfer DL Ryan Johnson was offered by Hawaii
- DB Kalen Woods was offered by New Mexico
- RB Christian Washington was offered by New Mexico
- JUCO OL Nikko Pohahau was offered by New Mexico
- 2023 WR/DB Jacob Lewis was offered by New Mexico
- Transfer OL Brendan Bordner was offered by SDSU
- Transfer OL Bryce Petersen was offered by SJSU
- 2023 TE/DE David Peevy was offered by SJSU
- 2023 OL Richard McKay was offered by SJSU
- JUCO DB Tarik Luckett was offered by UNLV
- Transfer OL Michael Shanahan was offered by UNLV
- WR Nico Brown was offered by Utah State
- DB Genesis Smith was offered by Utah State
- OL Teague Andersen was offered by Utah State
- 2023 DE Kelze Howard was offered by Utah State
- 2023 DB Kodi Pomaika’inakeakua DeCambra was offered by Utah State
- 2023 OL Ed Haynes was offered by Utah State
- 2023 OL/DL James Durand was offered by Utah State
- 2023 OL Elijha Payne was offered by Utah State
- 2023 ATH Jeremiah Hughes was offered by Utah State
- 2023 LB Wyatt Milkovic was offered by Utah State
In-home Visits
- Air Force visited: OL Bobby Piland, DE Mason Mazo, RB Samari Howard, OL Jace Sutulovich RB Jamar Price, OL Alec Falk, DL Beau Edwards, Oklahoma City, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina
- Boise State visited: DB Dionte Thornton, LB Gavin Hambrick, TE Austin Terry, OL Kage Casey, DL Braxton Fely, OL Tyson Molio’o, LB Jayden Virgin, OL Roger Carreon, JJ Talo, DE Deven Wright, RB Ashton Jeanty, Long Beach Poly HS, Heir HS, Lakeridge HS, Nolan Catholic HS
- New Mexico visited: LB Marquis Jones
- SDSU visited: QB Liumotumotua’anaileafi Aumavae, OL Laakea Kapoi, WR Jacoby Kelly, OL Drew Azzopardi, RB Sheldon Canley
- SJSU visited: LB Justin Stearns, West Ranch HS, Citrus College
- UNLV visited: South Oak Cliff HS
- Utah State visited: RB Matt Freeman
- Wyoming visited: LJ Richardson, South Oak Cliff HS, Central HS
Visits
- DE Avery Sledge visited Boise State
- QB Landry Lyddy visited Boise State
- WR Prince Strachan visited Boise State
- JUCO DE Deven Wright visited Boise state
- DL Braxton Fely visited Boise State and Utah State
- OL Aaron Karas visited Colorado State
- QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi visited Colorado State
- Transfer WR Tory Horton visited Colorado State
- OL Nate Maier visited Fresno State
- DE Miles Bailey visited Fresno State
- WR Jalen Moss visited Fresno State
- DB Jomarion Briggs visited Fresno State
- DL Malachi Finau visited Hawaii
- Transfer DL Ryan Johnson visited Hawaii
- DE Sean DuBose Jr visited New Mexico
- RB Zach Vigil visited New Mexico
- JUCO OL JC Davis visited New Mexico
- TE Logan Tanner visited SDSU
- DB Max Garrison visited SDSU
- QB Liumotumotua’anaileafi Aumavae visited SDSU
- DB Eric Butler visited SDSU
- JUCO DL Darius Johnson visited UNLV
- JUCO DE Isaiah Sayles visited UNLV
- OL Noah McKinney visited UNLV
- LB Tanner Salisbury visited UNLV
- WR Randy Masters visited UNLV
- DB Jordan Drew visited Utah State
- QB Chase Tuatagaloa visited Utah State
- QB Bishop Davenport visited Utah State
- LB Josh Williams visited Utah State
- LB Max Alford visited Utah State
- OL Teague Andersen visited Utah State
Commits
- OL Jeremiah Jackson committed to Air Force
- QB Kemper Hodges committed to Air Force
- LB Zach Juckel committed to Air Force
- LB Dishawn Misa committed to Boise State
- JUCO DE Deven Wright committed to Boise State
- Transfer OL Cade Beresford committed to Boise State
- Transfer DL Jack Beresford committed to Boise State
- P Trey Balsbaugh committed to Colorado State
- DB Corey Lambert committed to Colorado State
- OL Aaron Karas committed to Colorado State
- LS Brady Radz committed to Colorado State
- Transfer OL Trevyn Heil committed to Colorado State
- JUCO DB Cam Bell committed to Hawaii
- Transfer DB Chigozie Anusiem committed to Hawaii
- WR Kade Zimmerman committed to New Mexico
- Transfer LB Cooper McDonald committed to SDSU
- Transfer QB Chevan Cordeiro committed to SJSU
- OL Sione Tavo Motuapuaka committed to Utah State
- DT Jaden Williams committed to Wyoming
- WR Charlie Coenen committed to Wyoming
Decommits
- RB Malachi Medlock decommitted from Colorado State
- QB Jake McNamura decommitted from Colorado State
- TE John Locke decommitted from Colorado State
- DL Aaron Jones decommitted from Colorado State
- LB Joseph Sipp Jr decommitted from Colorado State
- LB Malaki Ta’ase decommitted from Nevada
- DB Corey Lambert decommitted from Nevada
- P Trey Balsbaugh decommitted from Nevada
- WR Justus Ross-Simmons decommitted from Nevada
- WR Louis Brown decommitted from Nevada
- OL Aaron Karas decommitted from Nevada
- JUCO WR Cam Camper decommitted from New Mexico
- JUCO DB Sam Lockett decommitted from SJSU
- RB Matt Freeman decommitted from Utah State
- OL Luke Roaten decommitted from Wyoming
