MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-13-21. ALL the last-minute recruiting news.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The recruiting cycle is in full force in the last weekend before early signing day. Teams spent the week visiting players in their homes, handing out offers, and hosting visitors on campus in hopes to gain last-minute commitments. New coaching staffs like Colorado State (formerly Nevada) spent a lot of energy trying to rebuild their class on the fly, while others had a harder time. Others are getting an early start on the 2023 recruiting cycle.

For this week, a ton of recruiting news was happening. Our count shows at least 43 offers, 31 official visitors. 20 new verbal commits, and 14 players who decommitted from schools. A number of programs has big weekends. UNLV and Utah State hosted a slew of visitors. Colorado State had a number of players commit but they also had a number of players decommit. However, it was Boise State who emerged having the biggest week. They secured a commitment from a four-star athlete, as well as one other player. The Broncos take a turn on the cover photo.

A note about this recruiting cycle:

A note with all of the CFB transfers: Schools can replace up to seven of them with extra recruits in the 2022 signing class, so classes will be bigger.



That only applies for players who enter the portal after their school's fall term or Dec. 15 whichever is earlier. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 9, 2021

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Boise State : 5

: 5 Fresno State: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

UNLV: 3

Hawaii: 2

Wyoming: 2

Nevada: 2

San Jose State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today and lasting through January 14th, we are moving into a dead period. This is the most restrictive period in recruiting. Athletes and coaches can have no face-to-face contact of any kind. However, they can still communicate with one another in some forms. The official definition is below:

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 45

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

OL Alec Falk (Air Force)

“I committed was that I felt very wanted at Air Force. The coaches were constantly checking up on me and were actively trying to make me feel special. Another reason is that I really like the coaches there. All of the coaches I’ve talked with have been great guys and know a lot about the game and what they coach. Air Force is also obviously a very good program and wins a lot of games and I think competing for the commander in chief trophy is pretty cool and getting an opportunity to visit the White House. They go to bowl games every year and are consistently one of the top teams in the MWC. There are many other reasons but the last main reason is that I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself, and bigger than football, and the opportunity to serve my country was important to me. I’ve also grown up around Air Force and its culture since my dad played football there. I think it will be a cool legacy to start and the amount of support I have going there is very helpful and makes me feel great.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

WR Ben Ferguson was offered by Air Force

LB Griffin Miller was offered by Air Force

DB DJ Hill-Smith was offered by Air Force

DB Tre Tate was offered by Air Force

WR Prince Strachan was offered by Boise State

K Chase Meyer was offered by Colorado State

WR Louis Brown was offered by Colorado State

WR Justus Ross-Simmons was offered by Colorado State

QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was offered by Colorado State

Transfer OL Trevyn Heil was offered by Colorado State

Transfer LB Daiyan Henley was offered by Colorado State

Transfer DT Teivis Tuioti was offered by Colorado State

Transfer OL Gray Davis was offered by Colorado State

2023 OL Derek Thompson was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR/DB Mikey Matthews was offered by Colorado State

2023 OL/DL Ryan Silver was offered by Colorado State

2023 OL/DL Nathan Pritchard was offered by Colorado State

2023 OL Landen Hatchett was offered by Colorado State

2023 ATH Jamari Johnson was offered by Colorado State and SJSU

2023 DB Jaden Hunt was offered by Fresno State

2024 QB Myles Jackson was offered by Fresno State

DL Malachi Finau was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Cortez Eatman was offered by Hawaii

Transfer OL Willie Tyler was offered by Hawaii

Transfer DL Ryan Johnson was offered by Hawaii

DB Kalen Woods was offered by New Mexico

RB Christian Washington was offered by New Mexico

JUCO OL Nikko Pohahau was offered by New Mexico

2023 WR/DB Jacob Lewis was offered by New Mexico

Transfer OL Brendan Bordner was offered by SDSU

Transfer OL Bryce Petersen was offered by SJSU

2023 TE/DE David Peevy was offered by SJSU

2023 OL Richard McKay was offered by SJSU

JUCO DB Tarik Luckett was offered by UNLV

Transfer OL Michael Shanahan was offered by UNLV

WR Nico Brown was offered by Utah State

DB Genesis Smith was offered by Utah State

OL Teague Andersen was offered by Utah State

2023 DE Kelze Howard was offered by Utah State

2023 DB Kodi Pomaika’inakeakua DeCambra was offered by Utah State

2023 OL Ed Haynes was offered by Utah State

2023 OL/DL James Durand was offered by Utah State

2023 OL Elijha Payne was offered by Utah State

2023 ATH Jeremiah Hughes was offered by Utah State

2023 LB Wyatt Milkovic was offered by Utah State

In-home Visits

Air Force visited: OL Bobby Piland, DE Mason Mazo, RB Samari Howard, OL Jace Sutulovich RB Jamar Price, OL Alec Falk, DL Beau Edwards, Oklahoma City, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina

Boise State visited: DB Dionte Thornton, LB Gavin Hambrick, TE Austin Terry, OL Kage Casey, DL Braxton Fely, OL Tyson Molio’o, LB Jayden Virgin, OL Roger Carreon, JJ Talo, DE Deven Wright, RB Ashton Jeanty, Long Beach Poly HS, Heir HS, Lakeridge HS, Nolan Catholic HS

New Mexico visited: LB Marquis Jones

SDSU visited: QB Liumotumotua’anaileafi Aumavae, OL Laakea Kapoi, WR Jacoby Kelly, OL Drew Azzopardi, RB Sheldon Canley

SJSU visited: LB Justin Stearns, West Ranch HS, Citrus College

UNLV visited: South Oak Cliff HS

Utah State visited: RB Matt Freeman

Wyoming visited: LJ Richardson, South Oak Cliff HS, Central HS

Visits

DE Avery Sledge visited Boise State

QB Landry Lyddy visited Boise State

WR Prince Strachan visited Boise State

JUCO DE Deven Wright visited Boise state

DL Braxton Fely visited Boise State and Utah State

OL Aaron Karas visited Colorado State

QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi visited Colorado State

Transfer WR Tory Horton visited Colorado State

OL Nate Maier visited Fresno State

DE Miles Bailey visited Fresno State

WR Jalen Moss visited Fresno State

DB Jomarion Briggs visited Fresno State

DL Malachi Finau visited Hawaii

Transfer DL Ryan Johnson visited Hawaii

DE Sean DuBose Jr visited New Mexico

RB Zach Vigil visited New Mexico

JUCO OL JC Davis visited New Mexico

TE Logan Tanner visited SDSU

DB Max Garrison visited SDSU

QB Liumotumotua’anaileafi Aumavae visited SDSU

DB Eric Butler visited SDSU

JUCO DL Darius Johnson visited UNLV

JUCO DE Isaiah Sayles visited UNLV

OL Noah McKinney visited UNLV

LB Tanner Salisbury visited UNLV

WR Randy Masters visited UNLV

DB Jordan Drew visited Utah State

QB Chase Tuatagaloa visited Utah State

QB Bishop Davenport visited Utah State

LB Josh Williams visited Utah State

LB Max Alford visited Utah State

OL Teague Andersen visited Utah State

Commits

OL Jeremiah Jackson committed to Air Force

QB Kemper Hodges committed to Air Force

LB Zach Juckel committed to Air Force

LB Dishawn Misa committed to Boise State

JUCO DE Deven Wright committed to Boise State

Transfer OL Cade Beresford committed to Boise State

Transfer DL Jack Beresford committed to Boise State

P Trey Balsbaugh committed to Colorado State

committed to Colorado State DB Corey Lambert committed to Colorado State

OL Aaron Karas committed to Colorado State

LS Brady Radz committed to Colorado State

Transfer OL Trevyn Heil committed to Colorado State

JUCO DB Cam Bell committed to Hawaii

Transfer DB Chigozie Anusiem committed to Hawaii

WR Kade Zimmerman committed to New Mexico

Transfer LB Cooper McDonald committed to SDSU

Transfer QB Chevan Cordeiro committed to SJSU

OL Sione Tavo Motuapuaka committed to Utah State

DT Jaden Williams committed to Wyoming

WR Charlie Coenen committed to Wyoming

Decommits

RB Malachi Medlock decommitted from Colorado State

QB Jake McNamura decommitted from Colorado State

TE John Locke decommitted from Colorado State

DL Aaron Jones decommitted from Colorado State

LB Joseph Sipp Jr decommitted from Colorado State

LB Malaki Ta’ase decommitted from Nevada

DB Corey Lambert decommitted from Nevada

P Trey Balsbaugh decommitted from Nevada

decommitted from Nevada WR Justus Ross-Simmons decommitted from Nevada

WR Louis Brown decommitted from Nevada

OL Aaron Karas decommitted from Nevada

JUCO WR Cam Camper decommitted from New Mexico

JUCO DB Sam Lockett decommitted from SJSU

RB Matt Freeman decommitted from Utah State

OL Luke Roaten decommitted from Wyoming

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.