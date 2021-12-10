BREAKING: Nevada officially names Ken Wilson as next head coach

After previously spending over two decades with the program (1989-2012) as a coach and athletic administrator, the Nevada Wolf Pack football team has officially hired Ken Wilson as their next head coach, the program officially announced Friday.

Wilson will hold his introductory press conference for members of the media and invited guests will be this afternoon at 3 p.m. PT at Basin Street Club in Mackay Stadium.

“I couldn’t be happier about becoming the 27th head coach in Nevada football history,” Wilson said via press release. “It’s a dream come true and a job that I have always hoped and worked toward becoming a reality like this is fantastic.

“Thank you to President (Brian) Sandoval and Athletics Director Doug Knuth for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Also, thank you to Chris Ault for giving me my start here and being a great leader and mentor to me ... My family and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of Wolf Pack football.”

Wilson, 57, replaces Jay Norvell, who signed a five-year, $9 million deal with in-conference foe Colorado State on Monday. The final details of his contract have not been disclosed yet; Norvell made $625K (plus incentives) last season, so Wilson — who made $465K last season (yes, as an assistant) — could potentially make close to Norvell’s previous mark annually.

He is Nevada’s third consecutive head coach (Brian Polian, Norvell) without any previous head coaching experience, though he has 30 years of previous collegiate coaching experience dating back to when he was a graduate assistant at North Carolina Central college in 1986.

Wilson is a familiar name with the Wolf Pack football community, spending two stints — 19 combined seasons — as a defensive assistant with four additional years in an athletics administrative role at Nevada.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ken and his family back to Nevada,” Knuth said. “The Wilsons have very deep ties to this University, Wolf Pack Athletics, and to the Reno community, and have been part of some of the most successful teams in program history. We look forward to this new era of Wolf Pack Football under Ken’s proven leadership.”

Longtime Nevada head coach Chris Ault brought him onto his staff as an outside linebackers and defensive ends coach in 1989. He spent the following 10 seasons with the program, elevating to defensive coordinator in 1996 under Jeff Tisdel. He was the nation’s youngest coordinator at the time.

Wilson spent three years as the defensive coordinator before transitioning into an athletics administrative role as the assistant to the athletic director (who was Ault) and sports services for five years (1999-2003).

He returned to the gridiron in 2004 for another nine seasons in silver and blue, coaching linebackers, safeties and defensive ends, while also serving as Nevada’s defensive coordinator in 2007. Wilson held the associate head coaching title in his final five seasons (2008-12) with the Wolf Pack.

“Ken Wilson, and the Wilson family, have a deep connection to our University, and we proudly welcome them back to the Wolf Pack Family,” Sandoval said. “He embodies The Wolf Pack Way, and will continue to lead and mentor our student-athletes to success on the field of competition and in the classroom, as well as representing our University and our community to the highest standards.”

After he was not retained under Brian Polian’s staff, Wilson was hired onto Washington State’s staff as a linebackers coach in 2013, where he spent the six seasons. His linebacking core helped the Cougars place in the top-4 in the Pac-12 in tackles-for-loss in each of his last four seasons and top-3 in rushing defense in each of his last three years.

He joined Oregon in 2019 as its linebackers coach, earning two Pac-12 titles in his first two years. Wilson coached Noah Sewell, brother of former Nevada linebacker Gabe Sewell, who claimed the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

His lone season at Oregon’s co-defensive coordinator came alongside former Nevada assistant and Fresno State head coach Tim DeRuyter. The Ducks were No. 58 in the FBS in total defense (370.8 ypg), No. 60 in scoring defense (25.5 ppg), No. 79 in tackles-for-loss (67.0) and T-84 in sacks (24) through 13 games.

Wilson has sent over a dozen defensive players to the NFL under his guidance, including current NFL linebackers Troy Dye (Minnesota Vikings) and Frankie Luvu (Carolina Panthers).

Wilson’s been apart of 18 bowl teams, including 15 in his last 16 seasons. With Nevada, he earned nine conference championships — including seven straight from 1990-97 (two Big Sky, five Big West) — with two more in the WAC in 2005 and 2010.

ScoopDuck.com reported Thursday that Mario Cristobal, who was hired as Miami’s head coach this week, offered five assistants — including Wilson — to join his staff. Wilson also rejected a head coaching job at Montana State before returning to Oregon prior to the 2021 season.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

Here's an overview of Wilson's career and accomplishments, per the Athletics' page:

