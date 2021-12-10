Mountaintop View 12-10-21. MW Draft Stock, Nevada coaching overview, Roddy, Walk-on Love.

The links continue as we provide some info on MW highly rated players in the draft and also incorporate some coaching info and a few basketball links. Enjoy!
The Draft Network lists their top MW Players
Players must be draft-eligible or already announced to be entering 2022 draft to be considered by TDN.
Shout out to our two Mountain West Players of the Year –– powered by @PaniniAmerica!— The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) December 8, 2021
⭐️Nevada QB Carson Strong (@CarsonStrong_)
⭐️Wyoming LB Chad Muma (@chad_muma)#FrontOffice33 | #BattleBorn | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/EvNjbeVMUQ
Another outlet who highly considers CSU TE Trey McBride
Rightfully so!
Trey McBride has put himself on the map pic.twitter.com/fnuaCxyU5y— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 9, 2021
FAQ: Things to know as Nevada searches for its next football coach
Chris Murray does his usual stalwart effort in this case giving an overview as the Wolf Pack look to replace Jay Norvell.
This CSU Basketball Star’s Face Is Blowing Up On Instagram
Read the story of the star of the currently 26th ranked (AP Poll) Ram Men’s basketball team and how he is making noise both on and off the court!
Some Boise State Bronco Walk-On Props
Maybe the coolest moment last night was seeing walk-on @sam12winter score his first career points for @BroncoSportsMBB, and how excited his teammates were for him.— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) December 9, 2021
(Thanks to @Prep_Plug for the footage) pic.twitter.com/VLDxSrLGE6
