Bowl Predictions: Week 13. The Final Predictions of the Season.

The 2021 season is drawing to a close and our team at Mountain West Connection has been diligent with our bowl projections each week. See below for this week’s predictions and be sure to join the discussion by posting your own in the comments section.

Mike

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State*

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

With bowls being announced at the end of the week, this may be the least confident I’ve been all year. I think SDSU gets the LA Bowl and Fresno State getting priority in finding a game more worthy of their season. AFA seems destined for Armed Forces (at least based on projections) and Hawaii could be destined for their hometown bowl after picking up their 6th win. BSU is slotted for the home bowl but is just as likely to find a trade for a better matchup and destination. In this scenario, Wyoming is left out of a bowl (again).

Zach

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Willie:

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Tyler

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

NittanyFalcon

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Utah State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Adam

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Nevada

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Frisco Bowl: Wyoming

Graham

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force