Bowl Predictions: Week 13. The Final Predictions of the Season.

The 2021 season is drawing to a close and our team at Mountain West Connection has been diligent with our bowl projections each week. See below for this week’s predictions and be sure to join the discussion by posting your own in the comments section.
Mike
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State*
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
With bowls being announced at the end of the week, this may be the least confident I’ve been all year. I think SDSU gets the LA Bowl and Fresno State getting priority in finding a game more worthy of their season. AFA seems destined for Armed Forces (at least based on projections) and Hawaii could be destined for their hometown bowl after picking up their 6th win. BSU is slotted for the home bowl but is just as likely to find a trade for a better matchup and destination. In this scenario, Wyoming is left out of a bowl (again).
Zach
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Willie:
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Tyler
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
NittanyFalcon
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Utah State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Adam
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Nevada
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Frisco Bowl: Wyoming
Graham
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
