Nevada’s Carson Strong named semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien award, annually given to the nation’s best quarterback, on Tuesday following a social media fan vote, the selection committee announced.

Strong ranks atop the Mountain West and places in the top-10 nationally in passing yards (3,197), passing yards per game (355.2), passing touchdowns (25) and completion percentage (70.5). He’s second in the Mountain West — No. 36 in the FBS — in pass efficiency rating (152.7).

“Due to the closeness in our voting, the Foundation decided to expand to 20 deserving semifinalists this year,” Davey O’Brien Foundation executive director Kendall Cason Iles said in a press release. “The 2021 season has been fascinating, and our Fan Vote reflected that excitement as a record number of voters showed support for their favorite quarterback during our first round.”

This marks first Strong’s first semifinalist appearance of his career. The list is composed of quarterbacks from nine FBS conferences as well as the Independent conference (Malik Willis - Liberty). The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has the most with five.

The three finalists will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 9, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Nevada will look take first place in the Mountain West against San Diego State this weekend on the road. Kickoff will be on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. PST.