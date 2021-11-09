Aztecs Survive In Honolulu, Beating Rainbow Warriors 17-10

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (8-1, 4-1) vs HAWAI’I RAINBOW WARRIORS (4-6, 1-4)

San Diego State running backs Greg Bell and Jack Browning both find the endzone as the Aztec defense holds it down to lift them over the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday in Honolulu, 17-10.

RECAP

Both teams swapped touchdowns in the first quarter, with Greg Bell’s 5-yard rushing touchdown putting the Aztecs on top 7-0 at the 6:27 mark. Bell, who is having a monster season, got his 7th rushing touchdown of the year and his 14th on his career.

He finished with 77 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown.

Just 4 minutes later, Darius Muasau of Hawai’i sacked SDSU quarterback Lucas Johnson at the Aztec 19-yard line causing a fumble recovered by the Rainbow Warriors.

Shifting the game, an immediate 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to wide receiver Calvin Turner Jr tied the score at 7.

The Rainbow Warriors were quiet in the second quarter though, uanble to answer the 13-yard touchdown run by Aztec running back Jack Browning, capping off a 15-play, 82 yard drive 3 minutes into the 2nd quarter.

SDSU didn’t look back as they held the lead from then on. The Aztecs are an impressive 5-0 this season when leading at the half.

Their only second half points came in the fourth quarter, when SDSU added a 39-yard field goal by Mid-Season All-American, Matt Araiza.

This was Araiza’s 10th field goal on the year, making the score 17-7. Araiza also kicked his 15th punt of at least 60 yards this year, which is an FBS record.

Hawai’i attempted a come back but fell short with only scoring a field goal with three minutes left in the 4th quarter, making the final score 17-10.

BIGGEST TAKEAWAYS

The Rainbow Warriors gained more yards on offense (260 vs 227 for the Aztecs) but got shut down the rest of the game after the first score.

Hawai’i was successful on defense, holding QB Lucas Johnson to 99 yards through the air and no touchdowns. The run game rushed under their average per game (207) with 128 yards.

The Aztec defense was just too much to get by, as they allowed just 86 yards on the ground and 10 total points.

UP NEXT FOR AZTECS

SDSU will host Nevada next Saturday, playing for first place in the West Divison of the Mountain West Conference. Kick off is at 7:30pm PT at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.