Mountaintop View 11-9-21. MW POTW, Broncos, Utah State, Aztecs, Cowboys, Punters, Poll Time!!

So on Friday I posted three questions in my article. Here are the answers based on the weekend’s results: (1) Yes, Boise State can pull off the upset in Fresno; (2) Yes, San Diego State did rebound from their previous week loss; and (3) Yes, Wyoming did find an offense. It is officially crunch time as we head into the last 3 conference games on the schedule and both divisions still in play for several teams. Click the links to see how the dust settled after Week 10. Enjoy!
MW Football Players of the Week
# @JKurtz_MWN reveals the Week 10 Players of the Week‼️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 8, 2021
@USUFootball
@wyo_football
@BroncoSportsFB
♠️ @unlvfootball#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/ub8OnFk07O
Boise State football: The pattern finally breaks
The Broncos finally broke their season pattern of win one, lose one, as they put together a complete game in their dismantling of the Bulldogs. Read the recap!
3 takeaways from Utah State’s second-half comeback win over New Mexico State
In the Aggie vs. Aggie showdown, Utah State started out sluggish and trailed at halftime. Click the link to see who shined for them in the second half and the victory.
Clock runs out on Hawaii football team in 17-10 loss to San Diego State
Read how some Aztec trickeration proved to be the catalyst to victory in a very close game late Saturday night.
Wyoming Captures the 113th Border War With a 31-17 Win Over Colorado State
The Cowboys used their running attack to gain the lead and then relied on their defense to win the “Border War” against the Rams.
Best College Punters YTD
Mountain West punters head the list!
Best Punting Average— CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 8, 2021
1. Matt Araiza (San Diego St) 51.9
2. Ryan Stonehouse (Colorado State) 51.5
3. Kyle Ostendrop (Arizona) 49.2
4. Bryce Baringer (Michigan St) 49.0
5. Ryan Rehkow (BYU) 48.8
6. Josh Watts (Colorado) 48.3
7. Cameron Dicker (Texas) & Ryan Wright (Tulane) 47.8
Poll Time!!
Poll
If you had money to insure one of these things to protect its value, which one would you pick?
-
65%
Khalil Shakir’s hands
-
10%
Carson Strong’s arm
-
20%
Matt Araiza’s leg
-
5%
Buffet pick: George Holani, Greg Bell, Ronnie Rivers’ overall health
On the horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 10
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The Chances of each coach returning next season.
- Coming Wednesday: Bowl Projections: Week 10
