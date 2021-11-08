Mountain West Connection Players of the Week (Week 10)

It was a huge week of football for the Mountain West with two rivalry games being front and center: Boise State vs. Fresno State and Colorado State vs. Wyoming. There were plenty of great performances, but these are the ones deemed award-worthy.

Offensive Player of the Week

George Holani (Boise State)

Holani’s value to Boise State was felt for the first time this season. It was the first game where Holani did not have carries limited and it made a world of difference. Holani finished the game with 186 yards of total offense on only 23 touches. He was a weapon through the air and on the ground. His ability to break tackles and juke defenders has been missed for a team that has struggled to run the ball. Titus Swen and Deven Thompkins were also considered.

Defensive Player of the Week

Daiyan Henley (Nevada)

Henley recovered a fumble and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown. He also made 5 tackles. Henley’s touchdown proved to be a major factor in a game that came down to the last play. The Wolf Pack have another huge game this weekend, as they take on San Diego State for control of the West Division.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jonah Dalmas (Boise State)

Jonah Dalmas scored 16 points (4 field goals and 4 PATs) for Boise State on Saturday evening. The Broncos only gave up 14 points. They struggled to reach the end zone early against Fresno State, and Dalmas’ leg played a huge role in helping the Broncos build an early lead.

Who were your players of the week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.