Mountaintop View 11-8-21. Broncos upset, Rebels win, Bronze boot, Nevada wins, soccer.

Another weekend of college football is in the books! The Mountain West had some highs and lows in their games this past weekend.

Boise State was not expected to win this game, but some thought they could win in a shootout. Instead, the Broncos came out looking like world-beaters as the Bulldogs struggled to do anything well for most of the game. The turnover bug bit them again.

It has been almost two years since the UNLV football team last got a win. It was the first victory under second-year head coach Marcus Arroyo, and even if they benefited from a few beaks, it still counts. UNLV faced a bad team, got two fumble recoveries leading to easier touchdowns, and New Mexico’s QB left due to an injury. RB Charles Williams was great and every player deserves to celebrate after all they have endured.

After managing only 24 points in their previous three games, Wyoming found its offense, who put up 31 points in a single game. Behind the play of QB Levi Williams, Wyoming took it to rival Colorado State and won back the Bronze Boot.

SJSU saw the return of QB Nick Starkel and along with him, their offense. However, Nevada was able to edge them out and seal the victory. K Brandon Talton kicked another game-winning FG, accompanied by solid play from QB Carson Strong.

