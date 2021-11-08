MWCConnection Power Rankings: Week 10. Short, sweet, and to the point.

We are back at it. The Mountain West was on full display this weekend with conference action, games against P5 teams, and games against G5/FCS teams. Not sure if things are clearing up or becoming more confusing a month into the season. Below is our attempt to make sense of it all. Take a look at this week’s MWCConnection Power Rankings, and let us know what you like and what you don’t. Feel free to drop your own rankings in the comments section.

Week 9 Rankings

1) Nevada

The team with the best offense.

2) San Diego State

The team with the best defense.

3) Fresno State

The most balanced team.

The team with the best individual talent.

5) Air Force

The team with the best execution.

6) Utah State

The team with the most dynamic plays.

7) San Jose State

The team trying to reinvent themselves on the fly.

8) Colorado State

The team doing more with less.

9) Hawaii

The inconsistent team.

10) Wyoming

The team struggling to find an offense.

11) New Mexico

The team trying to be competitive.

12) UNLV

The team who finally has a win.