MWC Recruiting Roundup 11-1-21. The latest offers, commits, and interviews.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The recruiting cycle is in full force. Teams will be hosting official visitors and commitments will be plentiful once again in due time. Something that seems a bit new this year is how teams are prioritizing recruits in the class of 2023 already. Perhaps teams set their sights on future classes sooner due to taking fewer high school recruits and more transfer portal players as of late.

For this week, offers were handed out, visits occurred, and new commits were announced. There were numerous known commitments this past week; one for Colorado State, one for SDSU, and two (so far) for New Mexico. New Mexico had a lot of offers, a slew of visitors, and should be adding to their list of commits this week. As for the cover photo, the Lobos earn a place on the banner this week.

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Fresno State: 5

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

Boise State : 4

: 4 New Mexico: 4

Hawaii: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Colorado State: 1

Nevada: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are currently in an evaluation period from now through most of November. Athletes can visit colleges through official and unofficial visits. Just as importantly, coaches can watch players in person at their high school games. Here is the official definition:

An evaluation period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts shall be made with the prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.

Also, September 1st is the first day schools can actively recruit players in the 2023 class through letters, emails, texts, and social media.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 43

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

LB Avery Sledge was offered by Boise State

2023 DE My’Keil Gardner was offered by Fresno State

2023 WR/DB Kanye Clark was offered by Fresno State

2023 WR/DB Mikey Matthews was offered by Fresno State

JUCO OL Nymonta Doucoure was offered by Hawaii

2023 RB Aiden Ramos was offered by Nevada

2023 QB Austin Novosad was offered by Nevada

2023 WR/TE Lafayette Kaiuway was offered by Nevada

2023 RB Curron Borders was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Daijon Calimon was offered by Nevada

2025 QB Michael Tollefson was offered by Nevada and SJSU

RB Zach Vigil was offered by New Mexico

QB Dominique Lampkin was offered by New Mexico

QB Joe Humphreys was offered by New Mexico

Transfer DB Conner Lewis was offered by New Mexico

2023 OL Elishah Jackett was offered by SDSU

Visits

OL Nate Maier visited Fresno State

RB Tristan White visited New Mexico

RB Isaiah Broadway visited New Mexico

DL Max Elkman visited New Mexico

QB Jah’Mar Sanders visited New Mexico

Commits

LS Brady Radz committed to Colorado State

OL Cayden Romero committed to New Mexico

RB Zach Vigil committed to New Mexico

OL Drew Azzopardi committed to SDSU

Decommits

LB Adrian Vaughan decommitted from Air Force

