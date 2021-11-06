Bronco Review: Boise State Routs the Bulldogs

Boise State has been one of the most inconsistent teams in the country this year, but this week all three units were going on all cylinders. The Broncos played their most complete game of the year on their way to a dominating 40-14 victory over Fresno State. Let’s take a look at how each unit played on a big night in Fresno.

Offensive Grade: A-

It is amazing what this offense looks like when they can run the ball, and George Holani made all of the difference Saturday evening. Holani had the best night of any Boise State running back this year, finishing the game with 121 yards on the ground and 69 through the air. Bachmeier only completed 15 passes but made the most of them finishing the game with 283 yards through the air.

It was clear that Fresno State’s focus was on slowing down Khalil Shakir and it opened things up through the air for the running backs who had 99 yards receiving. The Broncos finish with only an A- because they left quite a few points on the board.

Defensive Grade: A

What a showing by the defense! I have to be honest with you, I didn’t think that the defensive line had that kind of performance in them. They put enough pressure on Haener and it made all of the difference. The Bronco secondary also intercepted Haener 3 times, twice in Boise State territory. Holding the Bulldog rushing attack well under 100 yards was also critical in helping the Broncos leave Fresno with the win.

Special Teams Grade: A+

There may not have been a special teams touchdown, but 4/4 on field goals and phenomenal coverage on kick and punt returns were critical in Boise State’s victory. The special teams unit played a flawless game.

Boise State’s win over Fresno State has given Bronco fans hope for the remainder of the season. BSU can become bowl eligible with a victory over Wyoming next week, and people in Boise will have a close eye on the Utah State-San Jose State game next week.