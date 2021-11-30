BREAKING: Jake Haener enters transfer portal

The bad news for Bulldog fans continues as Fresno State senior QB Jake Haener has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal the day after former coach Kalen DeBoer was announced as the head coach of the Washington Huskies. He will have one year of eligibility remaining. The obvious destination is that he follows DeBoer to Washington, although that was the school that Haener originally left in 2019 when he transferred to the Bulldogs.

He had completed 67.5% of his passes for 3,810yds and 32 touchdowns in 2021, following a 2020 campaign where he completed 64% of passes for 2,021yds and 14tds in the shortened season. He was awarded 2nd team All MWC in 2021.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.