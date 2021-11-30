Report: Nevada head coach Steve Alford tests positive for COVID-19, will miss next three games

Ahead of the Nevada Wolf Pack’s game against Pepperdine on Tuesday (read the preview and prediction here), Nevada men’s basketball head coach Steve Alford has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Wolf Pack’s next three games, Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net first reported on Tuesday.

“For the next 10 days, I will be isolating while supporting my team and continuing to participate remotely as they prepare for and play these next three games,” Alford said. — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) November 30, 2021

Murray also noted that Nevada assistant coach Kory Barnett, who’s been an assistant in all three seasons with Alford at Nevada after spending six seasons (2013-19) in various roles with him at UCLA, will be the team’s temporary head coach. Associate head coach Craig Neal was not listed among available coaches for Tuesday’s game.

Nevada assistant coach Kory Barnett will serve as the team’s head coach. A second Wolf Pack staffer has tested positive and will miss the game. Associate head coach Craig Neal not listed among available coaches for Nevada tonight. — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) November 30, 2021

No players reportedly tested positive.

Alford is 38-26 (.594) in three seasons with the Pack, though they have started 3-4 to begin 2021-22. They got off to a rough 1-4 start, but have bounced back with two straight 19-point victories over George Mason and Washington — earning the Crossover Classic title after going 2-1 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Nevada’s next three games include Pepperdine (Nov. 30), followed by road games at North Texas (Dec. 4) and Texas-Arlington (Dec. 7).

The Pack then close their non-conference schedule with three straight at home against Minnesota-Duluth (Dec. 15), potentially Alford’s first game back, Loyola Marymount (Dec. 18) and Grand Canyon (Dec. 21). They begin their 18-game Mountain West schedule on Dec. 29 against the San Jose State Spartans.