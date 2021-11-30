Nevada Football: Pack place 15 on All-Mountain West teams, tying program record

Highlighted by two-time Mountain West offensive player of the year Carson Strong, the Nevada Wolf Pack placed 15 players, tying last year’s school record, on the All-Mountain West teams, the Mountain West announced Tuesday. A total of 10 Pack players who made the list have earned the honor multiple times in their careers.
Here were the 15 honorees:
First team:
- Carson Strong*, QB
- Romeo Doubs*, WR
- Tristan Nichols, DE
- Doubs, PR
Second Team:
- Cole Turner*, TE
- Aaron Frost*, RT
- Daiyan Henley, LB
Honorable Mention:
- Jamaal Bell, KR
- Gray Davis, RG
- Jacob Gardner*, LT
- Lawson Hall*, LB
- Sam Hammond*, DE
- Jermaine Ledbetter*, LG
- Jordan Lee, S
- Tyler Orsini*, C
- Dom Peterson*, DT
* - denotes multi-time All-MWC honoree
Strong fueled Nevada’s offense that closed the regular season No. 4 in passing (365.8 ypg) and No. 15 in scoring (36.7 ppg). He led the Mountain West in completion percentage (70.0), passing yards (4,175) and touchdowns (36). He was second in passer rating (156.7) and third in yards per attempt (8.0), posted a conference-most nine 300-yard passing performances, two 400-yard outings, in 12 games.
Doubs and Turner have been his biggest beneficiaries. Doubs led the Pack in receptions (80) and yards (1,109) for the second consecutive season, adding 11 touchdowns. He became the first Nevada receiver since Marko Mitchell (2007-08) with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
Doubs and Turner, one of the nation’s best tight ends who finished the regular season with 62 catches for 677 yards and 10 scores, became the first pair of Pack teammates with double-digit touchdowns since Tony Logan (10) and Trevor Insley (11) did so in 1998.
Doubs also earned All-First team honors as a punter after topping the Mountain West in average yards per punt return (14.2).
Tristan Nichols had a breakout season after leading the team and placing third in the Mountain West in sacks (10.0) after just six combined sacks in two prior years. He recorded 28 total tackles with 11.0 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles in the regular season.
Aaron Frost and Daiyan Henley were Nevada’s only other second-team members. Henley was arguably Nevada’s best playmaker defensively, topping the team and Mountain West linebackers with four interceptions while tallying a team-high 103 tackles. He added three tackles-for-loss and three fumble recoveries.
Frost, a right tackle, as well as the rest of Nevada’s offensive line made a All-Mountain West team. The rest were honorable mention honorees Gray Davis (RG), Jacob Gardner (LT) and Jermaine Ledbetter (LG) and Tyler Orsini (RT).
Jamaal Bell, who was fourth in the conference in average yards per kick return (23.6 ypg), made the honorable mention team.
After placing third on the team in sacks (5.5) and second in tackles-for-loss (10.0) with a fumble recovery for a touchdown, Dom Peterson earned his third straight All-Conference honor. Sam Hammond, who finished with 40 tackles, 9.0 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks, earned the honor for the second straight season.
Hard hitting safety Jordan Lee, who finished third on the team in tackles (76), T-2 in pass breakups (4) with team-highs in fumbles recovered (5) and fumbles forced (3), made his debut on the All-Mountain West team. The Pack’s second-leading tackler Lawson Hall, combining for 82 (4.5 for loss), earned All-Conference honors for the second-straight season. He added one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery and a fumble forced in 12 games.
Nevada will be participating in its fourth straight bowl game at 8-4, which won’t be decided until Sunday, Dec. 5.
Here’s a list of the full All-Mountain West teams:
2021 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
- QB - Carson Strong, Jr. — Nevada
- WR - Khalil Shakir, Sr. — Boise State
- WR - Romeo Doubs, Sr. — Nevada
- WR - Deven Thompkins, Sr. — Utah State
- RB - Brad Roberts, Jr. — Air Force
- RB - Charles Williams, Sr. — UNLV
- TE - Trey McBride, Sr. — Colorado State
- OL - Hawk Wimmer, Sr. — Air Force
- OL - John Ojukwu, Sr. — Boise State
- OL - Alex Akingbulu, Sr. — Fresno State
- OL - William Dunkle, Jr. — , San Diego State
- OL - Zachary Thomas, Sr. — San Diego State
- PK - Jonah Dalmas, So. — Boise State
- KR - Jordan Byrd, Sr. — San Diego State
DEFENSE
- DL - Scott Patchan, Sr. — Colorado State
- DL - Tristan Nichols, Sr. — Nevada
- DL - Cameron Thomas, Jr. — San Diego State
- DL - Viliami Fehoko, Jr. — San José State
- LB - Darius Muasau, Jr. — Hawai‘i
- LB - Caden McDonald, Sr. — San Diego State
- LB - Kyle Harmon, Sr. — San José State
- LB - Chad Muma, Sr. — Wyoming
- DB - Evan Williams, Jr. — Fresno State
- DB - Khoury Bethley, Sr. — Hawai‘i
- DB - Patrick McMorris, Jr. — San Diego State
- DB - Trenton Thompson, Sr. — San Diego State
- P - Matt Araiza, Jr. — San Diego State
- PR - Romeo Doubs, Sr. — Nevada
2021 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
- QB - Jake Haener, Sr. — Fresno State
- WR - Jalen Cropper, Jr. — Fresno State
- WR - Calvin Turner, Sr. — Hawai‘i
- WR - Isaiah Neyor, So. — Wyoming
- RB - Greg Bell, Sr. — San Diego State
- RB - Xazavian Valladay, Sr. — Wyoming
- TE - Cole Turner, Sr. — Nevada
- OL - Ben Dooley, So. — Boise State
- OL - Jake Stetz, Sr. — Boise State
- OL - Aaron Frost, Sr. — Nevada
- OL - Jack Snyder, Sr. — San José State
- OL - Keegan Cryder, Sr. — Wyoming
- PK - Matt Araiza, Jr. — San Diego State
- KR - Savon Scarver, Sr. — Utah State
DEFENSE
- DL - Jordan Jackson, Sr. — Air Force
- DL - Scott Matlock, Jr. — Boise State
- DL - David Perales, Sr. — Fresno State
- DL - Keshawn Banks, Sr. — San Diego State
- LB - Vince Sanford, Jr. — Air Force
- LB - Daiyan Henley, Sr. — Nevada
- LB - Jacoby Windmon, Jr. — UNLV
- LB - Justin Rice, Sr. — Utah State
- DB - JL Skinner, Jr. — Boise State
- DB - Cortez Davis, Sr. — Hawai‘i
- DB - Tayler Hawkins, Sr. — San Diego State
- DB - C.J. Coldon, Jr. — Wyoming
- P - Ryan Stonehouse, Sr. — Colorado State
- PR - Stefan Cobbs, Jr. — Boise State
2021 HONORABLE MENTION
- Air Force: Tre Bugg III, DB; Brandon Lewis, WR; Corvan Taylor, DB.
- Boise State: Octavius Evans, WR; Tyreque Jones, DB; Kekaula Kaniho, DB; Ezekiel Noa, LB; Riley Whimpey, LB.
- Colorado State: Cayden Camper, PK; Cam’Ron Carter, LB; Dequan Jackson, LB; Cam Reddy, OL; Barry Wesley, OL.
- Fresno State: Kevin Atkins, DL; Levelle Bailey, LB; Josh Kelly, WR; Arron Mosby, DL; Ronnie Rivers, RB.
- Hawai‘i: Jonah Laulu, DL; Kohl Levao, OL; Ilm Manning, OL; Nick Mardner, WR; Micah Vanterpool, OL.
- Nevada: Jamaal Bell, KR; Gray Davis, OL; Jacob Gardner, OL; Lawson Hall, LB; Sam Hammond, DL; Jermaine Ledbetter, OL; Jordan Lee, DB; Tyler Orsini, OL; Dom Peterson, DL.
- New Mexico: Tavian Combs, DB; Joey Noble, DL; Jerrick Reed, DB; Kyle Stapley, OL; Luke Wysong, PR.
- San Diego State: Alama Uluave, OL; Michael Shawcroft, LB; Jonah Tavai, DL.
- San José State: Derrick Deese Jr., TE; Cade Hall, DL; Will Hart, P; Tre Jenkins, DB; Jay Lenard, DB; Alii Matau, LB; Tyler Nevens, RB; Nehemiah Shelton, DB; Tyler Stevens, OL.
- UNLV: Austin Ajiake, LB; Daniel Gutierrez, PK.
- Utah State: Shaq Bond, DB; Alfred Edwards, OL; Nick Heninger, DL; Jordan Nathan, PR; Quazzel White, OL; Derek Wright, WR.
- Wyoming: Garrett Crall, DL; Cole Godbout, DL; Logan Harris, OL.
