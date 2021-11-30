Nevada Football: Pack place 15 on All-Mountain West teams, tying program record

Highlighted by two-time Mountain West offensive player of the year Carson Strong, the Nevada Wolf Pack placed 15 players, tying last year’s school record, on the All-Mountain West teams, the Mountain West announced Tuesday. A total of 10 Pack players who made the list have earned the honor multiple times in their careers.

Here were the 15 honorees:

First team:

Carson Strong*, QB

Romeo Doubs*, WR

Tristan Nichols, DE

Doubs, PR

Second Team:

Cole Turner*, TE

Aaron Frost*, RT

Daiyan Henley, LB

Honorable Mention:

Jamaal Bell, KR

Gray Davis, RG

Jacob Gardner*, LT

Lawson Hall*, LB

Sam Hammond*, DE

Jermaine Ledbetter*, LG

Jordan Lee, S

Tyler Orsini*, C

Dom Peterson*, DT

* - denotes multi-time All-MWC honoree

Strong fueled Nevada’s offense that closed the regular season No. 4 in passing (365.8 ypg) and No. 15 in scoring (36.7 ppg). He led the Mountain West in completion percentage (70.0), passing yards (4,175) and touchdowns (36). He was second in passer rating (156.7) and third in yards per attempt (8.0), posted a conference-most nine 300-yard passing performances, two 400-yard outings, in 12 games.

Doubs and Turner have been his biggest beneficiaries. Doubs led the Pack in receptions (80) and yards (1,109) for the second consecutive season, adding 11 touchdowns. He became the first Nevada receiver since Marko Mitchell (2007-08) with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Doubs and Turner, one of the nation’s best tight ends who finished the regular season with 62 catches for 677 yards and 10 scores, became the first pair of Pack teammates with double-digit touchdowns since Tony Logan (10) and Trevor Insley (11) did so in 1998.

Doubs also earned All-First team honors as a punter after topping the Mountain West in average yards per punt return (14.2).

Tristan Nichols had a breakout season after leading the team and placing third in the Mountain West in sacks (10.0) after just six combined sacks in two prior years. He recorded 28 total tackles with 11.0 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles in the regular season.

Aaron Frost and Daiyan Henley were Nevada’s only other second-team members. Henley was arguably Nevada’s best playmaker defensively, topping the team and Mountain West linebackers with four interceptions while tallying a team-high 103 tackles. He added three tackles-for-loss and three fumble recoveries.

Frost, a right tackle, as well as the rest of Nevada’s offensive line made a All-Mountain West team. The rest were honorable mention honorees Gray Davis (RG), Jacob Gardner (LT) and Jermaine Ledbetter (LG) and Tyler Orsini (RT).

Jamaal Bell, who was fourth in the conference in average yards per kick return (23.6 ypg), made the honorable mention team.

After placing third on the team in sacks (5.5) and second in tackles-for-loss (10.0) with a fumble recovery for a touchdown, Dom Peterson earned his third straight All-Conference honor. Sam Hammond, who finished with 40 tackles, 9.0 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks, earned the honor for the second straight season.

Hard hitting safety Jordan Lee, who finished third on the team in tackles (76), T-2 in pass breakups (4) with team-highs in fumbles recovered (5) and fumbles forced (3), made his debut on the All-Mountain West team. The Pack’s second-leading tackler Lawson Hall, combining for 82 (4.5 for loss), earned All-Conference honors for the second-straight season. He added one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery and a fumble forced in 12 games.

Nevada will be participating in its fourth straight bowl game at 8-4, which won’t be decided until Sunday, Dec. 5.

Here’s a list of the full All-Mountain West teams:

2021 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Carson Strong, Jr. — Nevada

WR - Khalil Shakir, Sr. — Boise State

Boise State WR - Romeo Doubs, Sr. — Nevada

WR - Deven Thompkins, Sr. — Utah State

Utah State RB - Brad Roberts, Jr. — Air Force

Air Force RB - Charles Williams, Sr. — UNLV

UNLV TE - Trey McBride, Sr. — Colorado State

Colorado State OL - Hawk Wimmer, Sr. — Air Force

Air Force OL - John Ojukwu, Sr. — Boise State

Boise State OL - Alex Akingbulu, Sr. — Fresno State

Fresno State OL - William Dunkle, Jr. — , San Diego State

, San Diego State OL - Zachary Thomas, Sr. — San Diego State

San Diego State PK - Jonah Dalmas, So. — Boise State

Boise State KR - Jordan Byrd, Sr. — San Diego State

DEFENSE

DL - Scott Patchan, Sr. — Colorado State

Colorado State DL - Tristan Nichols, Sr. — Nevada

DL - Cameron Thomas, Jr. — San Diego State

San Diego State DL - Viliami Fehoko, Jr. — San José State

San José State LB - Darius Muasau, Jr. — Hawai‘i

Hawai‘i LB - Caden McDonald, Sr. — San Diego State

San Diego State LB - Kyle Harmon, Sr. — San José State

San José State LB - Chad Muma, Sr. — Wyoming

Wyoming DB - Evan Williams, Jr. — Fresno State

Fresno State DB - Khoury Bethley, Sr. — Hawai‘i

Hawai‘i DB - Patrick McMorris, Jr. — San Diego State

San Diego State DB - Trenton Thompson, Sr. — San Diego State

San Diego State P - Matt Araiza, Jr. — San Diego State

San Diego State PR - Romeo Doubs, Sr. — Nevada

2021 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Jake Haener, Sr. — Fresno State

Fresno State WR - Jalen Cropper, Jr. — Fresno State

Fresno State WR - Calvin Turner, Sr. — Hawai‘i

Hawai‘i WR - Isaiah Neyor, So. — Wyoming

Wyoming RB - Greg Bell, Sr. — San Diego State

San Diego State RB - Xazavian Valladay, Sr. — Wyoming

Wyoming TE - Cole Turner, Sr. — Nevada

OL - Ben Dooley, So. — Boise State

Boise State OL - Jake Stetz, Sr. — Boise State

Boise State OL - Aaron Frost, Sr. — Nevada

OL - Jack Snyder, Sr. — San José State

San José State OL - Keegan Cryder, Sr. — Wyoming

Wyoming PK - Matt Araiza, Jr. — San Diego State

San Diego State KR - Savon Scarver, Sr. — Utah State

DEFENSE

DL - Jordan Jackson, Sr. — Air Force

Air Force DL - Scott Matlock, Jr. — Boise State

Boise State DL - David Perales, Sr. — Fresno State

Fresno State DL - Keshawn Banks, Sr. — San Diego State

San Diego State LB - Vince Sanford, Jr. — Air Force

Air Force LB - Daiyan Henley, Sr. — Nevada

LB - Jacoby Windmon, Jr. — UNLV

UNLV LB - Justin Rice, Sr. — Utah State

Utah State DB - JL Skinner, Jr. — Boise State

Boise State DB - Cortez Davis, Sr. — Hawai‘i

Hawai‘i DB - Tayler Hawkins, Sr. — San Diego State

San Diego State DB - C.J. Coldon, Jr. — Wyoming

Wyoming P - Ryan Stonehouse, Sr. — Colorado State

Colorado State PR - Stefan Cobbs, Jr. — Boise State

