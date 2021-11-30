 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 11-30-21. DeBoer gone, All-MWC, Voting, Volleyball, POTW.

By MikeWittmann

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Tuesday and we are back at it. Welcome to the busiest time of the year. Conference championship, impending bowl games, in-home and official visits with recruiting, the transfer portal and the coaching carousel. It’s a lot of info and updates and we are doing our best to bring them to you. See what’s on the docket for today and this week.

DeBoer is heading to Washington.

It didn’t take long for the coaching carousel to come to the Mountain West. After a successful two seasons at Fresno State, Kalen DeBoer is heading to Washington and the PAC-12. It was a bit sooner than expected, but Jeff Tedford and Chris Petersen reportedly both highly recommended him. It’s a great move for him but a tough blow for Fresno State.

PFF All-MWC Team

Because who doesn’t love all-conference teams? They choose McBride for OPOY, and Muma for DPOY. Check out their lists of all-conference teams. There is sure to be some disagreements.

Murray’s MWC Votes.

Lost in all of yesterday’s news is that the Mountain West will be releasing their post-season awards and all-conference teams. Chris Murray made his public. Aside from a few things, he hits all the high points and hard not to agree with most of his selections.

Broncos are playing in the NCAA Volleyball Tourney!

Players of the Week

