Mountaintop View 11-30-21. DeBoer gone, All-MWC, Voting, Volleyball, POTW.

It didn’t take long for the coaching carousel to come to the Mountain West. After a successful two seasons at Fresno State, Kalen DeBoer is heading to Washington and the PAC-12. It was a bit sooner than expected, but Jeff Tedford and Chris Petersen reportedly both highly recommended him. It’s a great move for him but a tough blow for Fresno State.

Because who doesn’t love all-conference teams? They choose McBride for OPOY, and Muma for DPOY. Check out their lists of all-conference teams. There is sure to be some disagreements.

Lost in all of yesterday’s news is that the Mountain West will be releasing their post-season awards and all-conference teams. Chris Murray made his public. Aside from a few things, he hits all the high points and hard not to agree with most of his selections.

Broncos are playing in the NCAA Volleyball Tourney!

Players of the Week

# @iam_clcxii accounted for 409 yards and four TDs in @HawaiiFootball's win. He became the first player in UH history to surpass both 6,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a career#AtThePeak | #WinEveryDay pic.twitter.com/175U1HLEHl — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 29, 2021

# @McmorrisPatrick tallied five tackles and intercepted two passes to help @AztecFB clinch the West Division. He became the first Aztec with two interceptions in a single game since 2019.#AtThePeak | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/A9ce1SqMAL — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 29, 2021

# @_matthewshipley punted three times for a 49.3 average, including a career-long of 54 and two downed inside the 20. He also connected on a 25-yard field goal and was 5-of-5 on PATs.#AtThePeak | #WinEveryDay pic.twitter.com/c66fsPblHk — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 29, 2021

