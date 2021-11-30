Mountain West Connection 2021 Postseason Awards.

Here at MWCConnection, we continue to have content reviewing this football season, both this week as well as over the months to come.

Yesterday, we released our postseason all-MWC teams. Today, we are releasing our postseason awards. Like yesterday’s post, our team members submitted their picks and the players and teams with the most votes won out. Take a look at what we said in the preseason here and then view what we compiled below:

Awards

Offensive Player of the Year:

QB Carson Strong (Nevada)

Defensive Player of the Year:

LB Chad Muma (Wyoming)

Special Teams Player of the Year:

K/P Matt Araiza (San Diego State)

Offensive Breakout Player of the Year:

WR Devon Thompkins (Utah State)

Defensive Breakout Player of the Year:

LB Vince Sanford (Air Force)

Offensive Freshman of the Year:

Aaron Dumas (New Mexico)

Defensive Freshman of the Year:

DB Kaohoni Kaniho (Boise State)

Coach of the Year:

Brady Hoke (San Diego State)

Team Breakdown:

San Diego State: 2

Air Force: 1

Boise State: 1

Nevada: 1

New Mexico: 1

Utah State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Notes:

Defensive, Special Teams, Offensive Breakout, Defensive Breakout, and Offensive Freshman of the year were all unanimous choices.

Coaching of the year and Defensive Freshman were the closest races.

Carson Strong repeats as OPOY

While the MWC doesn’t give an award for breakout players of the year, if they did, it would almost certainly be Deven Thompkins

There it is. So let’s hear it. Who did we snub? Who did we put on here that shouldn’t be? Let’s hear your feedback in the comments section.

Coming tomorrow: Our coverage continues as we will take a look at which teams had the best position units in 2021.