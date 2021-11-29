BREAKING: Kalen DeBoer to be next head coach at Washington

Multiple sources are currently reporting that Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer will become the next head coach at the University of Washington. The former Bulldog OC was elevated to head coach after Jeff Tedford’s unfortunate early retirement in 2019. DeBoer came to Fresno in 2017 after stints at Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, and as the HC at NAIA Sioux Falls, where he racked up a 67-3 record with 3 national titles. Sources say that Washington AD Jennifer Cohen is in Fresno today to ink the deal, and an announcement could come at any moment.

It is expected that if DeBoer is indeed gone, OC Ryan Grubb will go with him. The two have been connected through their entire careers, so there is an open expectation that they are a package deal. If other coaches such as Kirby Moore, Lee Marks, Julius Brown, William Inge, or JD Williams will go as well remains to be seen.

With a vacancy in Fresno, look for the Bulldogs to move quickly to bring in their next coach with Early Signing Day approaching. The most popular choice is obviously the return of Jeff Tedford, now healthy and ready to go back on the sidelines. Other potential targets are former Fresno State OC and current CMU head coach Jim McElwain and current Sacramento State HC Troy Taylor. More news will be posted as it becomes available.