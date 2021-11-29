MWC Recruiting Roundup 11-29-21. The latest offers, commits, and interviews.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The recruiting cycle is in full force. Teams will be hosting official visitors and commitments will be plentiful once again in due time. Something that seems a bit new this year is how teams are prioritizing recruits in the class of 2023 already. Perhaps teams set their sights on future classes sooner due to taking fewer high school recruits and more transfer portal players as of late.

For this week, a few offers were handed out, and there were many new commits announced. Of the known commitments this past week; one for Boise State, one for New Mexico, and two each for SJSU and UNLV. As for the cover photo, the Spartans earn a place on the banner this week.

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Fresno State: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

Boise State : 4

: 4 Hawaii: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Nevada: 2

San Jose State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are currently in a contact period for the next two weeks. Athletes can visit colleges through official and unofficial visits. Even more importantly, coaches can visit players in schools and homes. This is the most open period of recruiting all year. Here is the official definition:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 42

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

WR Tyler Clark (Nevada)

“I’ve grown up in Reno and watched Nevada football my whole life. I’ve played football since I was 5 years old and am very blessed to have been given an opportunity to continue playing football. I wanted to stay close to home and play football and it worked out in my favor.”

QB Liumotumotua’anaileafi Aumavae (SDSU)

“SDSU is a fit for me academically, football, socially, and demographically. I have a bunch of family in Southern California so that is huge for me because family is very important to me. I built a great relationship with the coaching staff. I will be enrolling early and look forward to competing this winter/spring.”

JUCO DB Sam Lockett (San Jose State)

“The coaches are worried about winning and they’re like a family they’ve been nothing but accepting of me even the players they’ve already been very welcoming and I haven’t even made it to campus yet. Also for what I’m chasing for my future I thought it was the best fit for me.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

Transfer LB George Tarlas was offered by Boise State

was offered by Boise State DE Aubrey Scott was offered by Nevada

2023 DE Teo Faaiu was offered by Nevada

2025 WR Jaylen Moore was offered by Nevada

JUCO OL Sione Finau was offered by UNLV

WR Hunter Steacker was offered by Utah State

Visits

Commits

JUCO DE Cortez Hogans committed to Boise State

DL David Rowaiye committed to New Mexico

WR Kejuan Bullard committed to San Jose State

JUCO DB Sam Lockett committed to San Jose State

LB Tanner Salisbury committed to UNLV

JUCO LB Fred Thompkins committed to UNLV

Decommits

DE Aubrey Scott decommitted from UNLV

OL Jacob Reece decommitted from Utah State

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.