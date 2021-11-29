Mountaintop View 11-29-21. Aztecs and Aggies advancing, Falcons and Warriors win, Rankings.

And with that, the Mountain West regular season is over. The conference championship and bowl games are still to come but for about half of the teams, their season has ended. Regardless, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.

A change at quarterback proved to be just what SDSU needed to propel them to victory. After falling behind 16-3 early, the Aztecs brought in more of a passing QB in Jordon Brookshire, who hooked up with Jesse Matthews a few times and Boise State had no answer. Even more, the Broncos were shut out the rest of the way. SDSU wins the West and advances to the championsip.

The magic season for the Aggies continues to be magical. They were in control from start to finish, not needing a come from behind attack against the lowly Lobos, who looked lifeless again. USU wins the Mountain and advances to the championsip.

Air Force destroyed UNLV and it was even worse than the score indicates. This is what a strong team plays a struggling team who isn’t used to the fierce rushing attack. In fact, the Falcons did not attempt a single pass all game. They didn’t need to and instead gained 511 rushing yards. Unfortuantely their strong season comes up too short to play for the conference title.

In the battle of two very inconsistent teams, the Rainbow Warriors came out on top in this one. Hawaii’s offense exploded and their defense made easy work of the Cowboys offense, which displayed their usual lack of firepower. It was Hawaii’s first win against Wyoming since 1991.

Rankings

On the horizon: